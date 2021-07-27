Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Angelina Jolie in a white silver dress Celebrities Furious Angelina Jolie ‘Frantic For Cash’ After Brad Pitt ‘Blocks’ The Sale Of Their Winery?

It’s no secret that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a contentious and hostile divorce. Now, one tabloid is claiming the former couple is fighting over the fate of their French estate and winery, Chateau Miraval, because the actress is strapped for cash. Gossip Cop investigates.  Does Jolie Need To Sell Her French Estate?  Pitt […]

 by Cortland Ann
Image of Oprah and Foot Nanny. Lifestyle Oprah Swears By These At-Home Pedicure Products For Salon-Like Results

If there is anything we know about Oprah, it’s that she has a pretty impressive list of favorite things. And the genuine southern comfort of the Foot Nanny made The O List, so it’s only right for us to tell you all about the luxurious cream brand. All About The Foot Nanny Gloria Williams, found […]

 by Brittany Baxter
Prince William and Kate Middleton speaking wearing face masks Baby Buzz Prince William ‘Worried Sick’ About 97-Pound Pregnant Kate Middleton’s ‘Health Crisis’?

Is Prince William worrying about wife Kate Middleton‘s health as she battles severe morning sickness? That’s one tabloid’s cover story this week. Gossip Cop takes a look at the story. Kate Middleton Hiding Fourth Pregnancy? This week, the Globe reports Kate Middleton is down to a shocking 97 pounds. The tabloid insists Middleton is secretly […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Prince Harry wearing a black suit while hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws News How Prince Harry’s New Job Could Lead To Him Moving Back To London, What This Means For His Marriage To Meghan Markle

If Prince Harry has gotten tired of Los Angeles already, he now has a good excuse to return back home to London soon. A new job opening in his hometown has landed in the former royal’s lap which may mean a move is in his future. A Job Fit For A Royal? Prince Harry recently […]

 by Eric Gasa
Lifestyle

Oprah Swears By These At-Home Pedicure Products For Salon-Like Results

B
Brittany Baxter
7:15 am, July 27, 2021
Image of Oprah and Foot Nanny.
(Foot Nanny)

If there is anything we know about Oprah, it’s that she has a pretty impressive list of favorite things. And the genuine southern comfort of the Foot Nanny made The O List, so it’s only right for us to tell you all about the luxurious cream brand.

All About The Foot Nanny

Gloria Williams, found and CEO of the Foot Nanny, recalls her momma always giving a good old-fashioned “rub down” to those not feeling well.

Williams’ mother would also use luxurious creams, ointments and oils when caring for others, as she believed they were an integral part of the healing process.

Williams now honors her mother’s legacy by keeping those same luxurious recipes and blends in mind as she creates her own line of aromatherapy foot products.

Oprah Loves The Foot Nanny

While it’s easy to fall in love with Williams’ line of foot products, Oprah proves that they really are top tier.

In a recent Instagram post, Oprah can be seen having a soothing pedicure accompanied by the Foot Nanny’s Olive Collection, which is a line made up of shea butter, cold-pressed olive oil and cocoa butter. 

Oprah wrote, “Two words: Happy feet!” And after a year of using the Foot Nanny’s scrubs and creams on her own, Oprah finally had the chance to receive a personal pedicure from William’s since the pandemic hit – something she genuinely missed.

More Foot Nanny Products

In addition to Oprah’s favorite Olive Collection, the Foot Nanny also offers a variety of foot creams and scrubs. Willams recommends the lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint foot creams. 

The lavender cream features a soft, calming scent that will help soothe you to sleep at night. The eucalyptus foot cream includes anti-inflammatory and decongestive properties that are deeply healing. And last but not least, the peppermint cream features vigorous cooling qualities ideal for athletes, dancers and anyone who may be standing all day. 

The Foot Nanny’s chocolate foot cream is another one of Williams’ top picks.

The chocolate foot cream combines cocoa and chamomile for an intoxicatingly soothing scent that helps destress and lower anxious feelings.

And any pedicure would be incomplete without the use of the Rescue Dry Buffer. The buffer is a proven solution for removing dry, calloused skin from worn feet.

We’re swooning over Oprah’s must-have brand for self-care, and you will be, too.

Olive Foot Cream
Olive Foot Cream
shop now Buy Now
Peppermint Foot Cream
Peppermint Foot Cream
shop now Buy Now
Chocolate Foot Cream
Chocolate Foot Cream
Shop now Buy Now
Footnanny Eucalyptus Foot TreatmentSet
Footnanny Eucalyptus Foot TreatmentSet
shop now Buy Now
Rescue Dry Buffer Pedi-Scrub Foot Buffer
Rescue Dry Buffer Pedi-Scrub Foot Buffer
shop now Buy Now

More Beauty Products:

This Oprah Recommended Exfoliant Fights Wrinkles, Redness & Large Pores

Drew Barrymore Can’t Believe The Benefits Of This $18 Pore Shrinking Facemask

How To Choose The Best Blush Color For Your Skin Tone, According To Experts

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.