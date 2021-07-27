Oprah Swears By These At-Home Pedicure Products For Salon-Like Results

If there is anything we know about Oprah, it’s that she has a pretty impressive list of favorite things. And the genuine southern comfort of the Foot Nanny made The O List, so it’s only right for us to tell you all about the luxurious cream brand.

Gloria Williams, found and CEO of the Foot Nanny, recalls her momma always giving a good old-fashioned “rub down” to those not feeling well.

Williams’ mother would also use luxurious creams, ointments and oils when caring for others, as she believed they were an integral part of the healing process.

Williams now honors her mother’s legacy by keeping those same luxurious recipes and blends in mind as she creates her own line of aromatherapy foot products.

Oprah Loves The Foot Nanny

While it’s easy to fall in love with Williams’ line of foot products, Oprah proves that they really are top tier.

In a recent Instagram post, Oprah can be seen having a soothing pedicure accompanied by the Foot Nanny’s Olive Collection, which is a line made up of shea butter, cold-pressed olive oil and cocoa butter.

Oprah wrote, “Two words: Happy feet!” And after a year of using the Foot Nanny’s scrubs and creams on her own, Oprah finally had the chance to receive a personal pedicure from William’s since the pandemic hit – something she genuinely missed.

In addition to Oprah’s favorite Olive Collection, the Foot Nanny also offers a variety of foot creams and scrubs. Willams recommends the lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint foot creams.

The lavender cream features a soft, calming scent that will help soothe you to sleep at night. The eucalyptus foot cream includes anti-inflammatory and decongestive properties that are deeply healing. And last but not least, the peppermint cream features vigorous cooling qualities ideal for athletes, dancers and anyone who may be standing all day.

The Foot Nanny’s chocolate foot cream is another one of Williams’ top picks.

The chocolate foot cream combines cocoa and chamomile for an intoxicatingly soothing scent that helps destress and lower anxious feelings.

And any pedicure would be incomplete without the use of the Rescue Dry Buffer. The buffer is a proven solution for removing dry, calloused skin from worn feet.

We’re swooning over Oprah’s must-have brand for self-care, and you will be, too.

