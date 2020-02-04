Oprah Furious Over Ellen DeGeneres Interviewing Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Oprah furious over Ellen DeGeneres supposedly interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on her talk show? That’s the bogus story in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct it.

“Talk Show Queens Face Off!” reads a headline in the latest issue of Woman’s Day. According to the magazine, DeGeneres recently “confirmed rumors” that she’s secured the first interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their exit from royal life. An alleged insider tells the outlet that Oprah is “seeing red” as a result.

“Oprah thought she was a shoo-in to get Harry and Meghan’s first sit-down,” adds the supposed source. “She’s working with Harry on a production about his mental health stuff and went to great lengths to befriend Meghan’s mom. But if Ellen really has got this interview, it’s all for nothing.”

There are a lot of problems with the publication’s phony story – primarily that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t scheduled to appear on DeGeneres’ talk show. Those rumors emerged a few weeks ago, but a palace insider told People magazine the story was “categorically untrue.” The reputable outlet noted that Markle and Prince Harry have no intention of sitting down for any interviews at this time. One of the main reasons the couple stepped back from royal life is due to all the media scrutiny surrounding them. Immediately jumping on TV to speak about the subject will only bring on more scrutiny and doesn’t seem like the next logical step to take.

Last month, Oprah said she was in total support of the couple’s decision to step back from the royal family. “When a person has sat and thought about, ‘What is the best decision to make for my family?’ and then he makes that decision, none of us have any right to say anything about that,” she stated. In addition to Oprah having a lot of sympathy for Markle and Prince Harry, she isn’t furious over DeGeneres scoring an imaginary interview with them.

As for the idea that DeGeneres “confirmed rumors” she’s interviewing the Sussexes – that’s not what happened. Here’s what happened: a paparazzo was filming and following the talk show host while she walked through a quiet street in Los Angeles. He then asked, “Are you excited about maybe interviewing Meghan Markle?” DeGeneres, who was on her phone at the time, responded, “Sure, I’m excited.” It was a hypothetical answer to a hypothetical question. DeGeneres didn’t “confirm” an interview and it seemed as though she was just attempting to evade the photographer.

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has made up a story about Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex. In 2018, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid wrongly reporting that Oprah was helping Markle make peace with her dad, Thomas. The duchess remains estranged from her father, and Oprah never tried to act as a mediator between them.