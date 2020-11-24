Ariana Grande's Early Instagram Posts Look So Different From The Star Today Celebrities Ariana Grande's Early Instagram Posts Look So Different From The Star Today
Ben Affleck 'Heartbroken' Over Break Up, Portia De Rossi Wants 'Trial Separation' And More Daily Gossip Celebrities Ben Affleck 'Heartbroken' Over Break Up, Portia De Rossi Wants 'Trial Separation' And More Daily Gossip
'Is Jaden Smith Gay?' Everything That Went Between Him And Tyler, The Creator Celebrities 'Is Jaden Smith Gay?' Everything That Went Between Him And Tyler, The Creator
Report: Kelly Clarkson 'Regrets' Divorce, Infuriating Estranged Husband, Friends Celebrities Report: Kelly Clarkson 'Regrets' Divorce, Infuriating Estranged Husband, Friends
News

One Reason Gwen Stefani Might Be Leaving 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani wearing a black denim dress with patches sewn on it at the Kids' Choice Awards
(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

A new line-up is coming for the judges’ row on The Voice with Nick Jonas returning to the popular singing competition show to replace Gwen Stefani for Season 20. While some fans are excited to see the return of Jonas, who left the show after Season 18, others are disappointed to see Stefani leave. Here’s one potential reason Stefani decided to depart after a single season.

Nick Jonas Replacing Gwen Stefani For Season 20 Of 'The Voice'

The Voice announced on November 17 that veteran judge and newly engaged Gwen Stefani would be replaced by Nick Jonas for Season 20 of the show. Stefani made a surprise return for Season 19, which might be why fans are so surprised that she’s leaving again so soon. There’s one very good reason the former No Doubt frontwoman decided to leave the show, and it has to do with what she was up to before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic began affecting everyday life.

A Return To Vegas In The Cards For Stefani?

Before Covid-19 put a stop to live musical performances, Gwen Stefani spent two years performing in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Her Las Vegas residency came to an abrupt halt shortly after the arrival of Covid-19, so there’s a chance that in the upcoming year, Stefani will return to Vegas to continue headlining in Sin City.

Stefani could also take her act on the road, if she so chooses. Though we’ve got our own idea of what the songstress will get up to after her exit from The Voice, there’s still a lot of other possibilities for her. One thing we know for sure, Stefani wasn’t forced out of her judging spot to make room for Adam Levine’s return. Nor was her supposed “clashing” with fellow judge Kelly Clarkson the reason behind Stefani’s decision to leave the show. The rumors of tension between Stefani and her fiancé Blake Shelton are equally incorrect, though that won't stop the tabloids from pushing their bogus tales any time soon.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ben Affleck 'Heartbroken' and 'Starving Himself' After Breakup With Ana de Armas Per Report

Report: Portia De Rossi Wants 'Trial Separation,' Ellen DeGeneres 'Begging' For Second Chance

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Admits She Thinks She's Weird Looking, We Disagree

Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'

Who Is Dave Chappelle’s Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

Related

Watch: Goldie Hawn Explains How She Stays Fit At 75