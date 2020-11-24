One Reason Gwen Stefani Might Be Leaving 'The Voice'

Stefani could also take her act on the road, if she so chooses. Though we’ve got our own idea of what the songstress will get up to after her exit from The Voice, there’s still a lot of other possibilities for her. One thing we know for sure, Stefani wasn’t forced out of her judging spot to make room for Adam Levine’s return. Nor was her supposed “clashing” with fellow judge Kelly Clarkson the reason behind Stefani’s decision to leave the show. The rumors of tension between Stefani and her fiancé Blake Shelton are equally incorrect, though that won't stop the tabloids from pushing their bogus tales any time soon.