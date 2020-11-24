One Reason Gwen Stefani Might Be Leaving 'The Voice'

A new line-up is coming for the judges’ row on The Voice with Nick Jonas returning to the popular singing competition show to replace Gwen Stefani for Season 20. While some fans are excited to see the return of Jonas, who left the show after Season 18, others are disappointed to see Stefani leave. Here’s one potential reason Stefani decided to depart after a single season.
The Voice announced on November 17 that veteran judge and newly engaged Gwen Stefani would be replaced by Nick Jonas for Season 20 of the show. Stefani made a surprise return for Season 19, which might be why fans are so surprised that she’s leaving again so soon. There’s one very good reason the former No Doubt frontwoman decided to leave the show, and it has to do with what she was up to before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic began affecting everyday life.
Before Covid-19 put a stop to live musical performances, Gwen Stefani spent two years performing in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Her Las Vegas residency came to an abrupt halt shortly after the arrival of Covid-19, so there’s a chance that in the upcoming year, Stefani will return to Vegas to continue headlining in Sin City.
Stefani could also take her act on the road, if she so chooses. Though we’ve got our own idea of what the songstress will get up to after her exit from The Voice, there’s still a lot of other possibilities for her. One thing we know for sure, Stefani wasn’t forced out of her judging spot to make room for Adam Levine’s return. Nor was her supposed “clashing” with fellow judge Kelly Clarkson the reason behind Stefani’s decision to leave the show. The rumors of tension between Stefani and her fiancé Blake Shelton are equally incorrect, though that won't stop the tabloids from pushing their bogus tales any time soon.
