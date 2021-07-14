One Of Meghan Markle’s Famous Friends Accused Of Snubbing Prince William, Kate Middleton At Wimbledon

Priyanka Chopra, one of Meghan Markle’s celebrity friends, seemingly threw a bit of shade at her pal’s royal in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton during a recent tennis match at Wimbledon. The actress, who is married to crooner Nick Jonas, was in attendance at the game and already in her seat when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge entered the stadium, taking their own seats just a few rows away. Her response to their entrance has now gone viral, with some claiming the Quantico actress purposefully snubbed the royal duo.

Did Priyanka Chopra Declare Herself Team Sussex?

A viral clip seems to show Priyanka Chopra ignoring the entrance of Kate Middleton and Prince William to Wimbledon, with some going so far as to accuse the actress of snubbing the couple, possibly out of loyalty to her friend Meghan Markle. Markle and her husband Prince Harry have had somewhat frosty relations with the Cambridges over the last year after the former stepped back from their royal duties early last year.

Tensions between the two couples have only grown in recent months as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave frank, and unflattering, depictions of their life as royals. Though Prince Harry and Prince William were all smiles at the unveiling of their mother, Princess Diana’s, statue earlier this month, rumors of their fractured relationship continue to swirl in the tabloids.

In the battle lines of who’s Team Sussex and Team Cambridge, Chopra seemingly sided with Markle, or at least that’s the way some of her fans are interpreting a recent viral clip of the actress at Wimbledon. The clip begins with Kate Middleton and Prince William walking to their seats in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, sitting a few rows in front of Chopra.

As the camera pans to follow Prince William and Middleton to their seats, Chopra can be seen adjusting her scarf before leaning over to say something to her friend. Almost everyone else in the box applauds the royal couple, but Chopra is definitely not one of them. Several people took to Twitter to cheer Chopra for seeming to take her friend’s side in the royal family dispute, though it’s unclear whether or not her actions were a deliberate snub.

Clip Of Priyanka Chopra’s Low-Key Reaction To Prince William, Kate Middleton Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra (Meghan Markles BFF) not clapping for Kate and Will has sent me to the fucking moon. pic.twitter.com/1tNmJ9D0dX — samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) July 14, 2021

Priyanka Chopra really said "since my friend can't be here, I'm going to eat y'all up on her behalf" #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6cc5Td5jFM — … (@cyn1267) July 10, 2021

Err so Priyanka Chopra didn't stand up or clap for William and Kate at Wimbledon. Remind me, what have they done to deserve a round of applause? — Aparna H (@FuschiaScribe) July 14, 2021

There are several possible reasons why Priyanka Chopra didn’t applaud as Prince William and Kate Middleton took their seats. For one, she’s not a British citizen, so there was no sense of patriotism to drive her to applaud or even pay them any attention. It’s also possible that she didn’t notice their entrance as her attention seemed to be elsewhere. There were also multiple people in her section who neither cheered nor applauded, were all those people also “Team Sussex”? Probably not. It seems like Chopra’s association with Meghan Markle has led people to draw conclusions that there’s no evidence of.

