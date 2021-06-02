One Of DaBaby’s Entourage Arrested For Attempted Murder, See The Bizarre Mug Shot

A member of DaBaby’s entourage, a fellow rapper named Wisdom Awute, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting late Monday night in Miami. DaBaby, whose real name is Johnathan Kirk, was questioned by authorities following the shooting, though it would appear that he was not directly involved in it. Wisdom, however, was booked by Miami-Dade law enforcement and subsequently forced to take one of the most bizzare mugshots we’ve ever seen.

DaBaby Not Charged In Miami Shooting

More information about the Miami shooting that left two men wounded has been released by law enforcement sources. TMZ reports that DaBaby, who’d been questioned, had been released without charges. The rapper’s lawyer gave a statement to the gossip site that read, “Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him.” Not everyone connected with the rapper has escaped charges for the incident, however.

A member of DaBaby’s entourage, Wisdom Awute, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. According to the police report of the incident, Awute was part of a group of males that got into an altercation with the alleged victims outside of a Miami restaurant.

Reportedly, when the victims tried to run, Awute fired one shot that struck one of the fleeing men in the leg. Another man, Christopher Urena, shot the other victim in the back. That victim is still hospitalized and may be paralyzed from his injuries. Urena’s relationship to DaBaby is unclear, so there’s a chance that there is no connection between the two men other than their proximity at the time of this violent incident.

Despite the very serious nature of this crime, and the very real fact that two men are suffering from terrible injuries, and one man who will likely carry the effects of this attack for the rest of his life, we have to point out Awute’s mug shot. No one can really plan for a mug shot. Awute clearly didn’t choose his hairstyle with the possibility that he’d be taking a mug shot.

(Miami-Dade Corrections And Rehabilitation)

He’s wearing his hair in three or four braids, with clear barrettes at the top and bottom of them. It’s a hairstyle that’s usually worn by young girls, and it’s certainly a stark contrast to the deadly, reckless actions Awute allegedly committed earlier in the day. Looking in his face, it’s not hard to see that he’s rethinking his hairdo choice for the day. It’s hopefully not the only thing he’s regretting.

