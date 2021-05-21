Omari Hardwick Wife: The Truth About Jennifer Pfautch

If you don’t know who Omari Hardwick is yet, you will soon. The Power star appears in two major projects this year: Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and the Netflix series Pieces of Her. Hardwick is a Renaissance man who pursued poetry and pro football before settling on a career in acting. The fact that he’s a babe is just an added bonus—but before you get your hopes up, let’s establish the fact that he’s been married for years. Omari Hardwick’s wife is Jennifer Pfautch, and his commitment to her seems unwavering. Find out who she is and learn about the challenges they’ve overcome as a couple.

Who Is Jennifer Pfautch?

Jennifer Pfautch, 39, in the wife of Omari Hardwick. She also goes by the name Jae Hardwick.

According to her LinkedIn page, she attended California Lutheran University from 2002 to 2004, then jumped immediately into an assistant position at Creative Artists Agency. From there, she moved into a career as a publicist, working for the Paradigm Talent Agency.

Her Instagram page—which has 129,000 followers—suggests that she values being a wife and mother. She dedicates her content to family life, social justice, and her Christian faith.

“I’m passionate about people,” Pfautch wrote in a bio on her website. “I like to remind other humans how powerful they really are, how much capacity they have in them to create, accomplish and thrive.”

Jennifer Pfautch And Omari Hardwick Tied The Knot In 2012

According to a 2019 Instagram post, Pfautch and Hardwick have been married since May 2012:

There’s no word on how the two met, but we hope Hardwick wooed her with more than a Happy Meal.

“You know how you can be romantic? You can be romantic by going to a beautiful setting, sitting on a park bench, and getting good ole fashioned golden arches a.k.a. McDonald’s,” he told People in 2020. “That’s probably the best I can do romantically.”

We appreciate his easy-going, low-maintenance vibe. However, Pfautch takes the opposite approach, loving and supporting her partner with serious intensity. Consider her part in influencing his career:

“I wouldn’t say I convinced him to take the role [in Power], per se,” Pfautch told Ebony in 2018. “His soul knew it was time to embrace what God had for him career-wise, and in order to do that, the role of Ghost was the next step in that process. I honestly said very little; just enough to remind him of his call and his purpose.”

Hardwick expressed his gratitude for her encouragement.

“Between the 45 days of prayer from a one @mrsjaeh asking God to ‘help me embrace my Power & Dominion’ (yes, that word: power), & sitting down even a month after THAT with a one @ckagbohofficial & then talking to a one @50cent …..God had answered that prayer & spoke to me,” he wrote in a now-deleted (or archived) Instagram post.

(lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Pfautch and Hardwick have two children: Nova, 8, and Brave, 6.

“You @omarihardwickofficial have mirrored a near perfect image of love, acceptance and challenge for our Littles, thusly making their future dependence and openness to God so much easier,” Pfautch wrote on Instagram in June 2018. “Thank you for being that reflection we all need.”

The couple lost their first child via a devastating miscarriage at seven-and-a-half months. In 2018, Hardwick revealed that the loss strained their relationship and that his Sorry to Bother You co-star Terry Crews helped knock some sense into him.

“Terry actually said, ‘Man! You can’t leave that girl.’ He grabbed me so hard,” he said.

Omari Hardwick And Jennifer Pfautch Won’t Let Trolls Bring Them Down

Perhaps one of the reasons Pfautch is such a fierce supporter of social justice movements is because she has been a target of hate herself. With Hardwick’s rise to fame, her family has suffered from a constant barrage of racist remarks on social media.

In 2017, a random Instagram commenter told Hardwick, “You lost points for marring [sic] white… but we still got you.”

The actor fired back, “I’d prefer you not have me, You just lost all points with me. Good luck in life.”

Hardwick has occasionally addressed the topic of haters on social media, but he’s since taken a break and currently sticks to lighter topics. Pfautch tries not to let the naysayers drag her down, either. Take this 2018 post, in which she reminds followers that this gorgeous couple wouldn’t have been allowed to exist before 1967:

One peculiar thing we noticed is that Hardwick hasn’t posted a photo with his wife since 2019. Is he trying to deter haters, or is there something more to it? Whatever the truth may be, we’re certain that the color of their skin will never be cause for a split. We also give them tremendous credit for putting up with the ignorance and intolerance of strangers.