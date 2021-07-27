Gossip Cop

Olympic Viewers Shocked To See Lady Gaga During Taekwondo Competition

Eric Gasa
3:35 pm, July 27, 2021
Fans were surprised to see someone who appeared to be Lady Gaga delivering blows to the competition at the taekwondo matches in Tokyo this week. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that Gaga has made the leap from winning Grammys to gold medals, but rather the singer has an unlikely doppelganger: Olympic athlete, Julyana Al-Sadeq.

Her Looks Pack A Punch

Though we wouldn’t put it above Gaga to master the art of taekwondo, the 35-year-old singer is an absolute fitness goddess already, we don’t think the 5’2 star will be landing any punches anytime soon. But that still didn’t stop Twitter from having an absolute field day at the sight of Al-Sadeq and her likeness to the pop star.

Fans of Gaga were obviously shocked at the resemblance between the two. Al-Sadeq is a 26-year-old competitor from Jordan who won the gold at the 2018 Asian games. Unfortunately for Al-Sadeq and any of her would-be Gaga fans, she was knocked out of the competition by Brazil’s Milena Titoneli. 

All it takes is one look at Gaga’s and Al-Sadeq’s profiles to see the unlikely resemblance. The same Lady Gaga fan account also joked about what Gaga can’t do with pictures of other doppelgangers including Al-Sadeq.

Still One Of A Kind

Though there are always plenty of rumors about Lady Gaga, we can definitely lay this one about her at the Olympics to rest. But just because Gaga isn’t an Olympic athlete doesn’t mean she’s not in absolutely great shape.

When she isn’t busy packing stadiums and recording albums, the singer can be found lounging at the pool and looking otherwise gorgeous as usual. From her peerless voice to her gravity-defying figure, as a performer, Lady Gaga always gets a gold medal in our book.

