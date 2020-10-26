Olympic Star Lindsey Vonn Bodyshamed With Recent Bikini Pics, Responds To Trolls

Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn has pulled off physical feats that most of us couldn't even dream of, but apparently, that's not enough to stop trolls from going after her.
In a recent Instagram post, she addresses the haters and flips the script to promote a message about pride and body positivity. "Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me," says Vonn. "I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right."
The 36-year-old Olympic skier includes a collage of insults that nitpick everything from her chest size to her "fat knees." As cruel as they are, they don't keep her down.
"I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am," she continues. "I’m not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me. One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind. No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey."
"So to anyone who is feeling self-conscious or down about their appearance; stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say ... let's keep up the culture of body positivity going!"
Despite the fact that Vonn was once featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, she admits to struggling with body confidence. In a 2016 interview with ABC News, she said, "I definitely had a moment there after I won the gold medal in 2010, where I was very self-conscious. It was my first time being on red carpets and stuff like that. I was not confident in myself and the way that I looked."
"I've just gotten to the point that I love where I am, I'm not the same size as everyone else," she added. "I'm comfortable with what I got."