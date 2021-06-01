Olivia Wilde Upset After Harry Styles Caught ‘Canoodling’ With Co-Star?

Is Harry Styles getting a little too close to his co-star for Olivia Wilde‘s comfort? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Harry Styles And Emma Corrin Have ‘Quite The Chemistry’?

This week, OK! is reporting that Harry Styles is worrying his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, as he “gets cozy” with My Policeman co-star Emma Corrin. According to the tabloid’s “exclusive sources,” Styles and Wilde’s relationship has hit a roadblock. “They’re starting to realize that they don’t have much in common, and a lot of it’s because of their age gap. They like different music and food, and their style is opposite too,” dishes the insider.

The report ended by speculating that Wilde’s responsibilities as a mother are also getting in the way of her and Styles’ romance. Accompanying the report are photos of Styles and Corrin on the set of their film, looking cheerful as they lean in for an embrace. According to the tabloid, Olivia Wilde is “noticeably absent” while Styles and Corrin were “canoodling,” making it clear that there’s trouble in paradise.

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Doing Just Fine

So, is Harry Styles leaving Olivia Wilde for Emma Corrin? Not at all, and there’s absolutely no story here. First of all, the photos do not suggest Styles and Corrin are getting too close. The shots were obviously taken on set. In the first photo, Styles appears to be celebrating something as he’s pictured throwing his hands in the air and rejoicing. In the second, he is leaning in to hug Corrin, but there doesn’t appear to be anything romantic about the encounter.

It’s worth noting that in both photos, Styles and Corrin are surrounded by people and are hardly having any kind of intimate moment. Also, it appears the actors were in the middle of filming a scene when the pictures were taken, as everyone is in full costume. Finally, it’s absolutely ridiculous for the tabloid to suggest Styles and Wilde are having problems because she isn’t in the photos. Why would Wilde be on the set of a film she isn’t in? There’s absolutely nothing suspicious about Wilde’s absence from the pictures.

A source close to Wilde actually cleared matters up. According to the source, Wilde’s “not bothered by Harry’s on-camera romance with Emma. This isn’t the first time she’s been in a relationship and had to deal with her partner kissing other actresses. If anything, she’s excited about his role in the film and thinks he’s doing an amazing job. Plus, she’s confident in their relationship as they’re going very strong!”

An Old Narrative For The Tabloid

Besides, OK! is notorious for claiming actors are having on-set flings. Last year, the publication reported that Taylor Swift was worried about Joe Alwyn working with other women. Then, the tabloid alleged Jennifer Garner was “getting cozy” with her co-star Edgar Ramirez. Finally, the magazine insisted that Jessica Biel was worried Justin Timberlake was getting too close to his female co-stars. Obviously, the tabloid has a habit of inventing trouble for famous couples.

