News

Olivia Wilde Still Living With Ex Jason Sudeikis While Dating Harry Styles?

B
Brianna Morton
1:50 pm, April 13, 2021
Olivia Wilde, in an orange dress, stands with Jason Sudeikis, in a black suit, on the red carpet
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Is Olivia Wilde still living with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, as she dates pop star Harry Styles? Recently released legal documents filed by the actress seemed to indicate that Wilde is currently living with Sudeikis, despite the fact that she and the Ted Lasso actor announced their breakup in November

Olivia Wilde Living With Jason Sudeikis?

In a filing requesting a restraining order, Olivia Wilde submitted legal papers that suggested that she was still living with ex Jason Sudeikis. The actress claimed in the court documents that a man was stalking her and had even made his way to her home to leave disturbing notes.

The restraining order petition requested that Wilde, her children, and other members of her family be protected by the order. That request also included Sudeikis, which might be why the paperwork seemingly indicated that he was still living with his ex.

Sources close to Wilde later reached out to TMZ to clarify matters, however, after it became apparent that many believed that the actress was still living with her ex after she began dating Harry Styles. Those sources insist that Wilde and Sudeikis are no longer cohabitating

Though the exes are both in the UK, they maintain separate residences as they continue to co-parent their children. The legal documents referenced by multiple media outlets does include a line, seemingly from Wilde herself, that reads, “I live with Mr. Sudeikis and our two children,” but it’s clear that that’s no longer the case.

