Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Pregnant With Third Baby?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Could Olivia Wilde be pregnant with her third child? A tabloid claimed in November the actress was seen with sporting a “baby bump.” Gossip Cop held off on investigating the story, but now we can set the record straight.

According to NW, Wilde was spotted out with a “blossoming baby bump” which sparked speculation the actress was expecting another baby. The outlet alleged Wilde and her partner, Jason Sudeikis, were “expanding their brood.” The couple is already parents to a son, Otis, and a daughter, Daisy. As proof of the tabloid’s claim, NW shared a photo of the actress with a large pink sweater as she was walking outside of her home.

Gossip Cop can confirm the story is inaccurate, Wilde is not pregnant with her third child. The phony tabloid’s story came out in November of last year, which would make the actress five months further along today. We checked the actress’s Instagram page and there are no photos or videos of herself appearing to be pregnant, nor has she announced a third pregnancy. Recently, Wilde posted a video of herself partaking in a “hand washing” challenge while in quarantine. She certainly wasn’t sporting a “baby bump” in the video. We’re debunking this phony story.

This wouldn’t be the first time the unreliable outlet was wrong about celebrity pregnancies. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted NW for falsely claiming Katie Holmes was having a baby with Justin Theroux. The publication contended Holmes and Theroux were secretly dating with an alleged source asserting Theroux had even moved in with Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise. The entire narrative is bogus, of course. Holmes and Theroux were not expecting a baby. A spokesperson for Holmes has consistently denied to Gossip Cop that the two are even dating. We dismissed the silly story when it came out.

A few days later, Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid for alleging Britney Spears was pregnant with her third child. A supposed source told the magazine, “Brit’s been telling pals that she’s late and feels like she’s got a baby in there.” The outlet further contended Spears’ partner, Sam Asghari, was “stoked” by the news by worried how a newborn would affect the singer’s mental health. Gossip Cop investigated the sketchy story and found there was no truth to it. We reached out to a source close to Spears’ who confirmed the story was fabricated.

When it comes to pregnancy news, it’s best if NW leaves the reporting to more reliable outlets, since the tabloid has no real insight on celebrities’ personal lives.