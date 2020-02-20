Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Living Separate Lives

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis really living separate lives? One of this week’s tabloids claims the couple’s relationship is in major trouble. Gossip Cop looked into the story and we’ve learned the truth.

Earlier this month, Sudeikis was in New York City making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live while Wilde was in Los Angeles accepting an award for her movie Booksmart at the Independent Spirit Awards. That’s all Life & Style needed to decide that the couple, who share two young kids, are headed for a split. “Something seems like it’s gone wrong between Jason and Olivia,” an unknown source tells the magazine.

Wilde and Sudeikis have been engaged for several years, but they’ve yet to wed – and the outlet’s “insider” believes they’ll break up before they ever marry. “Jason and Olivia have both been working nonstop and haven’t had a chance to come up for air,” adds the questionable tipster. “And when they are under the same roof, they’re so busy taking care of the kids, they don’t get around to each other’s needs.” The seemingly phony source concludes, “Jason and Olivia have been living separate lives for the better part of a year now. It’s a sad state they’re in.”

The tabloid’s phony story is poorly-timed. This past weekend, Wilde and Sudeikis brought their kids to a Harlem Globetrotters game in Los Angeles. The happy family posed for photos at the event. Just two days ago, Wilde shared an Instagram photo that her 3-year-old daughter had taken while she and Sudeikis were sleeping in bed together.

And on Valentine’s Day last week, Wilde shared a throwback photo of her and Sudeikis from when they first started dating. She added the caption, “We had been dating one month when I went to meet his entire family in Kansas. 8 years ago. When you know, you know. Also I’ll travel anywhere for good bbq. Happy Valentines, everybody.” These are just examples of the happy couple spending time together in the past few days alone. Wilde’s Instagram page is filled with photos of Sudeikis and their two kids. Despite busy careers, they’re clearly making plenty of time for each other.

The magazine’s article is also based on claims from an anonymous insider, but Wilde’s spokesperson is going on the record to refute it. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, confirms her relationship is going strong. This is a non-story.

This isn’t the first time we’ve had to debunk a bogus report about the couple’s romance being in trouble. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop called out Life & Style’s sister outlet, In Touch, for falsely claiming Wilde and Sudeikis got into a “screaming match” in Paris. The incident never occurred. This latest article about the couple is more fiction.