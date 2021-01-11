Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles 'Secretly Dating'?

Everyone was shocked when it announced that Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde had broken off their 10-year relationship. Now, the actress is linked to former One Direction member, Harry Styles. One tabloid suggests the two are secretly dating. Gossip Cop can correct the report.
According to In Touch, after photos of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis emerged where the two embraced each other, it sparked some hope that the popular former couple would reconcile. Unfortunately, an insider claimed this wasn’t happening because another man has caught the actress's eye. Harry Styles. In September, the singer replaced Shia LaBeouf in the upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which is directed by and also stars Wilde. Earlier this week photos emerged showing Wilde at Styles’ home.
A source told the magazine Styles and Wilde, “just arrived at his home carrying luggage. Like they’d just come back from a trip together. They’ve been spending a lot of time together. She’s been visiting his home on several occasions.” Another source reveals, “It appears to be the start of a hot new, romance.” The source further reveals Sudeikis isn’t aware of how serious the relationship is between his ex-fiance and the singer.
He’s still in a lot of pain over the breakup and would think she’d be too. When they embraced on the street, you could tell how much he still loves her. And her, him. So, while Harry may be new and exciting and cool, it could just be a rebound romance.
The magazine notes that even though rumors have swirled Harry Styles could be bisexual it’s not stopping the actor from pursuing a romance with Olivia Wilde. Before the pair were photographed entering Styles’ home, the magazine reveals the pair attended his manager, Jeffrey Azol’s, wedding. “It was an intimate affair with only 20 guests, but there was a ton of staff, so Harry and Olivia knew they’d be seen. They didn’t seem to care. They held hands and seemed very comfortable with each other, almost like they’ve been dating for months, not just weeks,” the source adds.
So, wait, is the source suggesting Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating for months, not weeks? The story was all over the place with its assumptions, but Gossip Cop is here to correct the tale. While it’s true Styles and Wilde attended the wedding for Styles’ manager, it wasn’t the beginning of their relationship like the tabloid implied earlier in the article. In fact, more reputable sources confirmed Styles and Wilde began dating around the fall of 2020. So, this isn’t a new relationship nor have the two been "secretly" seeing each other. The pair have been dating for some time. And, since Jason Sudeikis is the father of Wilde’s two children, Otis and Daisy, it’s not likely the actor isn’t aware of the relationship.
In Touch really isn’t the best source when it comes to celebrity relationships. For instance, Gossip Cop busted a report from the tabloid two years that prematurely insinuated Wilde and Sudeikis got into a violent screaming match. Recently, the magazine alleged Styles was the reason Wilde and Sudeikis broke-up. Gossip Cop clarified this wasn’t true either.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
George Clooney 'Trapped' In Unhappy Marriage With Amal?
Truth About Hoda Kotb Leaving ‘The Today Show’
Angelina Jolie 'Hooking Up' With Justin Theroux?
Winona Ryder Reveals Why She 'Vanished' From Show Business
Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors [UPDATE]