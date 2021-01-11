Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles 'Secretly Dating'?

The Relationship Isn't A Secret, Here's Gossip Cop's Take On The Story

So, wait, is the source suggesting Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating for months, not weeks? The story was all over the place with its assumptions, but Gossip Cop is here to correct the tale. While it’s true Styles and Wilde attended the wedding for Styles’ manager, it wasn’t the beginning of their relationship like the tabloid implied earlier in the article. In fact, more reputable sources confirmed Styles and Wilde began dating around the fall of 2020. So, this isn’t a new relationship nor have the two been "secretly" seeing each other. The pair have been dating for some time. And, since Jason Sudeikis is the father of Wilde’s two children, Otis and Daisy, it’s not likely the actor isn’t aware of the relationship.