Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Have 'Baby On The Way'?

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and have started dating. Good for them! One tabloid claims they already have a baby on the way. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Styles “has finally found the woman he wants to have kids with” in Wilde. Friends say this is Styles’ “most serious relationship ever,” and Wilde has “taken him by surprise.” While the Dunkirk star is “not a fan of marriage… he can’t wait to be a father.”
Styles has already told Wilde that “he sees her as the mother of his kids one day.” The two are in “a very supportive and close relationship” which “isn’t just physical.” The article concludes by saying the former One Direction member and Wilde are “taking each day as it comes.”
The title of this story is “baby on the way,” but the story itself never says Wilde is pregnant. This is a pretty blatant bait-and-switch story that grabs your attention with an exciting headline but delivers nothing at all. All this story says is that Styles wants kids, but that’s simply not the same as saying Wilde is pregnant.
Gossip Cop has busted many bait and switch stories from this tabloid. It claimed that Bindi and Terri Irwin were fighting over Steve Irwin’s fortune, only to deliver a story about banal financial planning. We also busted a story that claimed Prince Harry was deported, but the story itself said he might be deported. It’s not uncommon for this tabloid to misleadingly promise a story it has no intention of delivering.
It should go without saying that Wilde is not pregnant. Woman’s Day wouldn’t even go so far as to say she is. She and Styles have recently resumed production on Don’t Worry Darling.
Just a few weeks ago this tabloid said Styles was dating Miley Cyrus, but he was already dating Wilde. There’s no mention of Cyrus in this story, so clearly this tabloid can’t be trusted with so-called "insider news" about Styles. Wilde and Styles only just started dating. There’s no baby on the way.
Gossip Cop has also busted multiple silly baby rumors. It claimed fellow British singer Lily Allen and David Harbour were expecting when they were not. Another brit, Claire Foy, was allegedly expecting a baby last year but no child arrived. Woman’s Day is simply not a good source for baby news.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
