Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Daisy Duke may have popularized the short shorts + boot combo , but Olivia Munn just made the look super modern.

The Predator actress took to her social media account recently, posting a captionless photo of herself apparently “taking five” while on set. Perched in a classic director’s chair, Munn is preoccupied with her phone while kicking up her heels, but we’re very occupied with her ensemble.

The look consists of cheeky high rise black shorts, an oversized yellow plaid flannel, and some gorgeous tan suede boots. The juxtaposition of glam and causal is just right, resulting in an effortlessly cool look.

What to rock the look yourself? We found some affordable dupes to make that dream a reality.

Mid-rise boots have lost favor as of late to the bootie, but pairing them with a pair of shorts really let’s them shine. This pull-on style will stretch and form to your calf, providing a perfect fit for flaunting those legs. Check them out here.

Get the Nair out, because these sexy shorts will give you legs for days while providing a little tummy coverage. The denim has a little stretch for a comfortable, curve-hugging fit. Get your pair here.

Tying the whole look together is the an ultra cozy oversized button up that looks just as cute tied around your waist as it does on. It also doubles as comfy lounge and sleepwear, and, pockets!! Check out all the color options here.

More From Gossip Cop

