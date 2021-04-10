Gossip Cop

Margot Robbie wears a black dress and looks over her shoulder on the red carpet Baby Buzz Margot Robbie Hiding Pregnancy?

Is Margot Robbie secretly pregnant? That’s what one tabloid was claiming a while back. Gossip Cop wants to take a second look. Does Margot Robbie Have ‘Something To Tell Us’? About six months ago, New Idea published a short piece entitled, “Something to Tell Us Margot?” The article is paired with a picture of Robbie […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Olivia Munn at a red carpet event. Celebrities Olivia Munn’s Knee High Boots And Short Shorts Is The Perfect Sexy Casual Spring Look

A little glam, a little grunge, major style.

 by Laura Hohenstein
Jim Toth, wearing a black suit, poses with Reese Witherspoon, in a floral gown Celebrities Reese Witherspoon Desperate To Save Failing Marriage?

Spotted ringless, one tabloid suggests Reese Witherspoon’s marriage to Jim Toth is at a crossroads that is headed south. So, is she desperate to save their love? Gossip Cop investigates these rumors for the third time this week. Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Marriage On The Ropes? After ditching her wedding ring on recent outings, National […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Dan Bilzerian in a black t-shirt. Celebrities Dan Bilzerian Net Worth: How The ‘King Of Instagram’ Got His Fortune

Find out poker player and alpha Instagrammer Dan Bilzerian's net worth in 2021.

 by Deb Taylor
Daisy Duke may have popularized the short shorts + boot combo , but Olivia Munn just made the look super modern.

The Predator actress took to her social media account recently, posting a captionless photo of herself apparently “taking five” while on set. Perched in a classic director’s chair, Munn is preoccupied with her phone while kicking up her heels, but we’re very occupied with her ensemble.

The look consists of cheeky high rise black shorts, an oversized yellow plaid flannel, and some gorgeous tan suede boots. The juxtaposition of glam and causal is just right, resulting in an effortlessly cool look.

What to rock the look yourself? We found some affordable dupes to make that dream a reality.

Boots That Can Be Rocked All Year

Mid-rise boots have lost favor as of late to the bootie, but pairing them with a pair of shorts really let’s them shine. This pull-on style will stretch and form to your calf, providing a perfect fit for flaunting those legs. Check them out here.

A Modern Day Daisy Dukes

Get the Nair out, because these sexy shorts will give you legs for days while providing a little tummy coverage. The denim has a little stretch for a comfortable, curve-hugging fit. Get your pair here.

Boyfriend Style Flannel

Tying the whole look together is the an ultra cozy oversized button up that looks just as cute tied around your waist as it does on. It also doubles as comfy lounge and sleepwear, and, pockets!! Check out all the color options here.

