Olivia Munn Shares Her ‘Spiciest’ Braless Photo For Friend’s B-Day

Olivia Munn sent out a special message to one of her friends for their birthday, and she made sure to pick out her “spiciest” photo of them together to share on Instagram.

With a sly wink and stuck out tongue, Munn perfectly emulated that-one-emoji. The star wore only a pair of pink bikini bottoms with a matching open top and gold necklace. The pal in question is LA real estate agent Bryce Pennel, who was obviously amused by his friend’s antics in the photo.

“Happy Birthday my sweetest friend!!!! This isn’t the only pic I have of me and you, but it’s the spiciest…” she wrote Love you times a million”

Pennel sweetly replied back, writing “Love you!!” with the obligatory fire emojis. He wasn’t the only one who appreciated the post. Demi Lovato chimed in with capital letters, commenting, “WELL DAMN SIS GO OFF,” which seems to be exactly what Olivia Munn did. Cazzie David added, “Omg hothothothothot.” Meredith Salenger, who’s had fun poking fun at her husband, Patton Oswalt, with Munn on Twitter before, wrote, “I’m obsessed with you. Thank gawd Im married! Lol ya gorgeous.” Munn fired back, “I’m obsessed with YOU!!”

Olivia Munn currently has two film in post-production, Violet and The Gateway. The former G4 host is also attached to the movie Aleppo, which will see her playing a UN journalist working with a Syrian refugee. She was also named as the star and producer of a project named Replay last June, but there’s been no updates on that movie since then.

