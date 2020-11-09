Olivia Munn Engaged To Mystery Man?

Is Olivia Munn engaged to a mystery man? One tabloid claims the actress is betrothed to an unknown man. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
The National Enquirer reports Munn is sparking engagement rumors after being out with a ring on her engagement finger. The actress was leaving her gym in late October when the photo the magazine referred to was taken. Munn was in a relationship with Tucker Roberts, the president of the esports team Philadelphia Fusion, but the pair recently broke up.
According to the tabloid, Munn has many fans questioning who purchased the ring for her. The supermarket paper brings up the actress’s previous relationships, dubbing the Iron Man 2 star a “man-eater” because she “burned through a string of several A-list suitors.” The publication does note that Munn stated in the past she wasn’t interested in becoming a bride, yet insiders spill Munn “hankering down” to get married is what caused her to split from Roberts.
Olivia pushed Aaron very hard to get married. She wanted a rich, famous husband, and he felt smothered by the pressure.
Gossip Cop, however, finds the report highly suspicious. First, there is the question about this ring on Olivia Munn’s finger. We’ve seen dozens of times the tabloids make the assumption a celebrity is engaged simply because they were spotted with a ring on their finger. Upon investigation, Gossip Cop doesn’t think the piece of jewelry is an engagement ring. As for Munn’s relationship with Roberts, it was reported by US Weekly that her split from Roberts was amicable. The actress has also been open about her thoughts on marriage before.
The idea of getting married has always made me a little … It gives me … I don’t know what that word is for … I’m like, ‘It’s hot in here, right?’ It’s like, ‘Really?’ … Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever.
Therefore, the idea Munn was pressuring Roberts to marry her is incorrect. Gossip Cop has also corrected several rumors about Munn’s love life in the past. As of now, it looks like the actress is single. Yet, this hasn’t stopped the tabloids from concocting bogus stories about the Date Night star.
Years ago, the Enquirer alleged Munn was the cause of a big fight between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus story after investigating it and finding it to be inaccurate. Earlier this year, another tabloid, NW, asserted Tom Cruise was pursuing a romance with Munn. At the time, Munn was still dating Rogers, making the report incorrect.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.