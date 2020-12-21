Who Is Olivia Korenberg? All About Seann William Scott's Newest Wife

Actor Seann William Scott, 44, is a native Minnesotan who starred in a number of hit comedies throughout the 2000s (Goon, Dude, Where's My Car?, Dukes of Hazzard). After 2010, he began to expand his range with voice work in the animated film series Ice Age and a starring role in the Fox cop series Lethal Weapon. In 2021, he will appear in Fox's docu-comedy This Country, a remake of a BBC series.

But for having a filmography that spans over 20 years, Scott is undoubtedly best known as Steve Stifler in the American Pie film franchise. Viewers roared with laughter over his ridiculous on-screen antics.