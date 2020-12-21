Who Is Olivia Korenberg? All About Seann William Scott's Newest Wife

If you were to judge actor Seann William Scott by his most famous film role, you would never believe he was a happily married man in real life. But in fact, the American Pie star has been wed for over a year. It's just that, unlike the aggressive and obnoxious characters he plays, he prefers to keep the details of his personal life under wraps. Here's what we've managed to learn about Seann William Scott's wife, Olivia Korenberg.
Actor Seann William Scott, 44, is a native Minnesotan who starred in a number of hit comedies throughout the 2000s (Goon, Dude, Where's My Car?, Dukes of Hazzard). After 2010, he began to expand his range with voice work in the animated film series Ice Age and a starring role in the Fox cop series Lethal Weapon. In 2021, he will appear in Fox's docu-comedy This Country, a remake of a BBC series.
But for having a filmography that spans over 20 years, Scott is undoubtedly best known as Steve Stifler in the American Pie film franchise. Viewers roared with laughter over his ridiculous on-screen antics.
For an actor whose reputation is built on absurd potty humor, it's hard to picture Scott as an old-fashioned, long-term relationship type. Many fans can't help but wonder if the guy who played Stifler is married. And if so, what kind of woman could be the one to make him a loyal partner?
Olivia Korenberg, 32, is an interior designer based out of Los Angeles. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has a bachelor's degree in French from the University of South California. From 2010 to 2012, she earned a master's degree in interior architecture from UCLA.
In 2011, she and her business partner Jenn Pablo co-founded Twofold LA, a multi-disciplinary firm that combines interior design and event planning. Although one of the pair's first jobs was to renovate a bedroom, they wound up planning their client's wedding. Thus their unique business concept was born. She left the company in mid-August 2019, but there's no word on where she landed next.
“At 23 years old I had no idea the extent to which running a business would stretch and challenge me both professionally and personally," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "I am so proud of what has been accomplished in this past near decade and am excited to see where Jenn Pablo takes Twofold LA in this next phase. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds."
There are very few details about Korenberg's relationship with Scott, including when it began. Us broke the news in September 2019 that the couple had been married in a secret ceremony. But other than that, Scott's only public mention of her was a few weeks prior to the big day, when he told the same outlet that he was dating somebody and that she was "a great girl." However, the self-described "pretty private" person declined to name her or spill any other details.
Befoe his marriage to Korenberg, Scott was linked to Victoria's Secret model Linsday Frimodt. The two began dating in 2011 and were engaged in 2012, but the couple reportedly had an amicable split in 2013.
“I don’t how I got a girl like my fiancée,” Scott told E! Newsin 2012 after popping the question. “She hadn’t seen American Pie. Thank God. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be engaged.”
Scott began dating Frimodt months after he checked into rehab for "health and personal issues." Prior to this, he dated actresses January Jones and Jamie King.
It sounds as though Scott's low-profile lifestyle works for him. But Korenberg did say in a 2017 interview that if she hadn't been busy with Twofold, she'd be a documentary filmmaker. Perhaps one day the husband and wife can team up for a film project?