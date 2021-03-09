Gossip Cop

News

Olivia Jade Mocks Commenter After College Admissions Scandal Question

G
Griffin Matis
1:00 pm, March 9, 2021
screenshot of Olivia Jade Giannulli pointing at the camera in a TikTok video
(oliviajadeg/TikTok)

While Mossimo Giannulli is honing his tough guy image while behind bars, his daughter Olivia Jade is sharpening her sarcasm skills on TikTok. After receiving a snarky comment, she fired back with a clever clapback.

A remarkably unclever commenter made a potent error when they left a message on one of the influencer’s TikTok posts, writing “how’s collage” when they presumably meant college. Despite their comment, it doesn’t seem like education is all that important to them.

Olivia Jade, however, took the opportunity to poke fun at the message. She posted a video reply and skipped discussing the admissions scandal by slyly saying, “Thank you for asking. It’s pretty good. I actually love collaging. I’m working on this really [expletive] sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It’s…chef’s kiss. Beautiful work I’ve done.”

@oliviajadeg

Reply to @colerbrunelle

♬ original sound – Olivia Jade

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both pled guilty for their roles in the college admissions scandal that saw wealthy parents engaging in bribery and fraud to get their children admitted to high-profile schools. Loughlin served her time from October to December of last year and actually just made her first public appearance since her release. Her father is currently serving his five-month term after reporting to prison last November.

Olivia Jade and her sister were falsely portrayed as rowers to gain admission to the University of Southern California, and as a result of the scandal, Olivia Jade lost her partnership with Sephora and numerous other brands that worked with her as an influencer. She hasn’t returned to USC since, but she’s resumed posting to her YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 2 million subscribers.

