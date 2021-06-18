Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Most of us have probably heard of collagen peptide before, or, at the very least, collagen. But no matter how many times we’ve heard it, how many of us really understand collagen, collagen peptides or what they do?

Collagen peptides can be a game changer for our skin, so get to know a little bit about this beauty routine staple.

What Are Collagen Peptides?

Collagen peptides are basically just really small pieces of collagen. Collagen is super important in the body, because it’s one of the building blocks for bone, cartilage and skin. Without collagen, these parts of our body just wouldn’t work right.

Using collagen peptides to supplement our skincare routine can strengthen skin and potentially provide hydration and elasticity. With regular use, you may even notice a decrease in wrinkles and dryness.

Where Can I Find Collagen Peptide Skincare?

If you aren’t sure how to integrate collagen peptides into your skincare routine, look no further than Olay’s Collagen Peptide 24 collection. They have a full line of products that bring practicality and luxury to the forefront.

The Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer is your best bet for silky, smooth skin. It’s a powerful and fragrance-free formula that provides 24 hours of hydration without any of the icky, greasy feeling. The moisturizer also includes vitamin B3, which helps retain moisture, skin cell turnover and regeneration and exfoliation.

(Olay)

Olay also offers the Collagen Peptide 24 Cream Cleanser and the Collagen Peptide 24 Serum, which Olay refers to as the “Power Couple”— and they certainly live up to that name.

The cream cleanser is an everyday face wash that leaves your skin feeling refreshed, smooth and healthy. It’s fragrance-free and will gently exfoliate your skin without leaving it dry or itchy. The serum is the next perfect step. Apply it after washing your face for better feeling and better looking skin.

(Olay)

When it all comes down to it, collagen peptide skincare products are an easy and effective way to give your skin a boost, trust us. So while you decide on your next skincare buy, I’m going to go wash up with my fav collagen products!

More Beauty Stories:

You Have To See Sophie Turner’s New Hair Color

10 Summer Nail Trends That Are Cheaper Than Going To The Salon

Serum Foundation Is The Skin-Care Hybrid Everyone Is Falling In Love With