Did O.J. Simpson Tell Khloe Kardashian He’s Her Dad?

By Laura Broman

O.J. Simpson did not tell Khloe Kardashian he’s her real dad, despite a bogus tabloid report last year. The story was entirely fabricated. One year later, Gossip Cop can provide updates on the situation.

On February 8, 2019, Star claimed to have finally obtained confirmation on a long-discussed rumor: that the youngest daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner was in fact Simpson’s biological child. Although the magazine offered no concrete evidence to back up its story, it did cite a supposed insider as claiming that Simpson told Khloe the truth during a recent meet-up in Las Vegas.

This rumor is entirely false and absurd, yet it will not die. Despite Simpson himself shutting down the theory in an interview with TMZ in 2018, tabloids continue to push the bogus narrative. After Star reported later that year that Simpson was “begging” Kardashian to let him see his supposed granddaughter, Gossip Cop checked in with Simpson’s attorney, who confirmed for us that the claim was ridiculous.

In the year that has passed since Star’s February 2019 story, even more testimony has come to light discrediting the theory. In a video posted on his Twitter account in June 2019, Simpson directly refuted the claim, calling the rumors “bogus, bad, tasteless.” He added, “Never, in any way, shape, or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris – romantically, sexually – and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me.”

He added that he was “very proud” of Khloe, as he was of Robert’s other daughters, but “the simple fact of the matter is she’s not mine.” Despite what the untraceable “source” claims, the subject of this conspiracy theory has repeatedly denied it. Even Simpson’s Twitter bio sends the same message: “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.” Regardless, there was no secret meeting between Simpson and Khloe in Las Vegas last year.

It would be very difficult to document all the times that tabloids have peddled variations of this storyline. But Gossip Cop has had to bust several Simpson/Khloe articles over the years. Back in 2018, we even made a list of all the times we’d busted tabloids for perpetuating this false claim. It’s not surprising that one of today’s most famous reality stars and one of the 20th century’s most infamous figures will never escape the tabloids, even years after a rumor has been shut down. But, as long as it persists, Gossip Cop will be there to set the record straight.