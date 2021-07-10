‘Obsessed’ Meghan Markle Ordered By Royal Family To Stop Wearing And Return Princess Diana’s Jewelry?

Has Meghan Markle‘s obsession with Princess Diana turned her into a jewel thief? That’s what plenty of tabloids would have you believe. Gossip Cop has investigated the stories and can set the record straight.

Meghan Markle Flees England With Princess Diana’s Jewels?

Last year, the National Enquirer reported the royal family was furious with Meghan Markle after she “waltzed off” with $10 million in Princess Diana’s jewelry and was refusing to return it. But that wasn’t all The Firm was apparently angry about. According to the report, Prince William specifically was “furious” for the Sussexes for “ditching their royal duties and hightailing it to Hollywood to become global superstars.” To add to the chaos, Markle was allegedly demanding more of Princess Diana’s jewelry, including Kate Middleton’s engagement ring. But of course, Gossip Cop exposed the story for what it was: an outrageous attempt to further demonize Markle in the press.

Prince William Angry At Meghan Markle For Wearing Princess Diana’s Watch?

Then, Woman’s Day followed up the ridiculous story with one of its own: Prince William was apparently seething over a sighting of Markle wearing a watch similar to one Princess Diana owned. When William spotted Markle wearing the timepiece, he allegedly launched a “frantic search of Kensington Palace” to see if it was missing. When he realized it was, he “lost it,” furious at the idea of Prince Harry gifting the watch to his wife.

It’s truly mind-blowing what tabloids will do with even the smallest of connections. Markle was not wearing the watch, as it was merely a similar one. The tabloid clearly aimed to misled since it used a photo of Markle from 2016 for the alleged sighting.

Prince William Orders Meghan Markle To Stop Wearing Princess Diana’s Watch?

Woman’s Day just won’t give this one up. Despite running this story before with no evidence to back it up, the tabloid reported again in May of this year that William was furious with Markle for wearing his mother’s watch. Now, this time the tabloid did provide a recent photo of Markle with what was believed to be the infamous watch. An insider vented to the tabloid, “Ever since Meghan came between the brothers and soured their relationship, it has bothered William that she has such an important piece of his mum in her jewellery box.”

Once again, it wasn’t the watch. Markle has owned a similar watch since her time acting on Suits, and that’s the one she was wearing. Not that it should matter, since Prince William gave the watch to his brother in exchange for Princess Diana’s engagement ring. Even if Prince Harry had gifted the watch to Markle, it’s well within his right to do so.

Meghan Markle’s Obsession With Princess Diana

No one should be surprised by these stories. For years, the tabloids have been pushing the narrative that Markle is scarily obsessed with Princess Diana. As far back as 2017, the National Enquirer reported Meghan Markle had “harbored a lifelong obsession” with Diana and was insisting that she was “the new Di.” This falls right in line with the tabloid’s favorite narrative that Markle is a “social climbing” narcissist that’s simply using the royal family for fame. Despite the tabloid’s insistence, there’s no proof that Markle has any creepy fixation on the people’s princess.

