NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Is Being Sentenced Today

It’s judgment day for NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere. Convicted last year of crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor, and extortion, the 60-year old "self-improvement guru" faces sentencing today and could receive life in prison if the prosecution gets its way.
While Raniere has maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2018, a jury found him guilty last year after a scandalous six-week trial. Multiple witnesses testified to the years of emotional and physical abuse they suffered at the hands of the master manipulator, which included being branded with a cauterizing pen to permanently imprint Raniere’s initials onto their pubic area.
Adoringly referred to as “Vanguard” by his legions of loyal followers, Raniere fronted the NXIVM “self-improvement” organization for more than 15 years. He charged members thousands of dollars to participate in classes and coursework designed to improve their self-awareness when in actuality, he was exploiting his followers for his own financial gain and sexual gratification.
NXIVM was the subject of HBO’s recent documentary series, The Vow, which followed a group of defectors on their journey to bring the cult leader to justice. One of the most notable crusaders was model and actress Catherine Oxenberg, whose daughter India was brainwashed by Raniere and his organization.
Raniere will appear in a Brooklyn federal court today to receive his sentence. If the punishments given to Raniere’s criminal cohorts are any indication, it’s unlikely that the judge will be lenient on the sex cult mastermind. Clare Bronfman, the 41-year-old Seagram’s heiress and major NXIVM financial backer, was recently sentenced to nearly seven years in prison, despite the fact that prosecutors only sought five. Bronfman and her lawyers are appealing the sentence.
Raneiere's sentence will be handed down after the court hears a series of statements from victims, including the now-free India Oxenberg. A documentary series detaining the 29-year-old's seven-year experience inside the cult is currently airing on the Starz network.