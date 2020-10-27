NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Is Being Sentenced Today

Facing His Fate

Raniere will appear in a Brooklyn federal court today to receive his sentence. If the punishments given to Raniere’s criminal cohorts are any indication, it’s unlikely that the judge will be lenient on the sex cult mastermind. Clare Bronfman, the 41-year-old Seagram’s heiress and major NXIVM financial backer, was recently sentenced to nearly seven years in prison, despite the fact that prosecutors only sought five. Bronfman and her lawyers are appealing the sentence.