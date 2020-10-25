Numerologist Says Kelly Clarkson Will Regret Divorce

Sadly, This Isn’t A Surprise

Gossip Cop has called out the Enquirer before for insulting and ridiculous stories about Clarkson in the past. In 2017 the disreputable paper alleged Kelly Clarkson had clogged a toilet at a Victorian mansion where she was reported working. With a headline like “Never Pooh Pooh A Kelly Clarkson Scoop,” it was easy to see how insulting the tabloid can be. The whole story was bogus, of course, as was confirmed to Gossip Cop by our own source familiar with the situation – telling us there was no bathroom situation, in fact. The tabloids are always ridiculous, but it’s when the publications can downright mean and callous that they need to be called out the most.