Now We Know Why Michael Strahan Hasn’t Been On ‘Good Morning America’

It may not come as a surprise, but Strahan looks to be the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Even less surprising than the news that the coronavirus has continued to spread is the fact that TMZ is responsible for the insight. According to the outlet, the former Giants player will appear on the Thursday show from home, much like he did for the NFC Championship last week. Remote appearances are an increasingly common part of nearly every production, so it won't be too much of a disruption to the program's filming.