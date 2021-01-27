Now We Know Why Michael Strahan Hasn’t Been On ‘Good Morning America’

Fans of Good Morning America might have noticed that anchor Michael Strahan has been absent the past few days. Though the show has continued on without a problem, it seems as though the reason why he's been missing is now clear.
It may not come as a surprise, but Strahan looks to be the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Even less surprising than the news that the coronavirus has continued to spread is the fact that TMZ is responsible for the insight. According to the outlet, the former Giants player will appear on the Thursday show from home, much like he did for the NFC Championship last week. Remote appearances are an increasingly common part of nearly every production, so it won't be too much of a disruption to the program's filming.
The outlet notes that the star immediately quarantined upon learning that he'd be in close contact with someone who had the virus last week, though he wasn't informed until after he'd been in contact with his children, who are being tested along with their mother. Strahan is thankfully still in good health and doesn't seem to have any serious symptoms or complications at this point. We'll know more about his symptoms and feelings, as well as his future work schedule, once he makes his next appearance.
Though his initial shift over to Good Morning America was somewhat of a surprise to some, he's become a key part of the program. Hopefully, the Hall of Famer will recover with no further problems and be able to return to work with no issues.
