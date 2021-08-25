Now We Know Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Disinvited Daughters To His Wedding

Dog The Bounty Hunter is getting married next week, but his relationship with his estranged daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman means the two didn’t get an invitation to the wedding. Recently, Bonnie, who is the biological daughter of Dog and his late wife Beth Chapman, has spoken out about why she and half-sister Cecily, who is Beth’s daughter from a previous relationship, have fallen out with their father in recent years. The reasons for the rift apparently have everything to do with their differing political views as well as Bonnie’s continued ties to the television network that kicked Dog to the curb.

Bonnie Chapman Reveals Origins Of Rift With Dad Dog

Bonnie Chapman spoke with TMZ about the current status of her relationship with her father, Dog The Bounty Hunter, and things between the father-daughter duo are not looking great. Bonnie insisted that her continued work with UnleashedTV, the network that cut ties with her father earlier this year, is the real reason she and her sister Cecily didn’t score an invite to Dog’s upcoming wedding to Francie Frane.

In fact, Bonnie alleged that she’d received a text from Frane that read, in part, “[L]et’s not beat around the bush, You & Cecily both know You haven’t been invited to the wedding because your (sic) living under the same roof with people who stabbed (him), robbed, lied, manipulated, smeared his name and tried to ruin his career.” Bonnie claimed that the text alluded to the sudden cancellation of Dog’s show Unleashed, which she said was due to racist and homophobic epithets he reportedly used.

The company allegedly decided to terminate its contract with Dog as a result, Bonnie continued. Though her father was let go, Bonnie continued to work with UTV on its show The System, which focuses on racial justice and supports Black Lives Matter. Bonnie claimed that Dog referred to BLM protestors as “thugs” and other derogatory terms.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Calls Bonnie’s Claims ‘False’

For his part, Dog has refuted Bonnie’s claims, which he told TMZ were “false.” He went on to insist that both Bonnie and Cecily were being “groomed” by former associates of his, who he’d allegedly tracked down when they’d allegedly jumped bail. In conclusion, he said, “Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them,” adding, “Despite the sadness, we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends.”

It’s upsetting to see that the family isn’t getting along, which is definitely something that would have broken Beth Chapman’s heart to see happening. Hopefully, the father and daughters can work through their problems, though they may not be able to bridge the rift in time for the wedding on September 2nd.