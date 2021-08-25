Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Eminem performing on stage behind flames. News Eminem’s Daughter Unleashes ‘Machine Gun Kelly Storm’ In Bikini Shot

Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade has sparked a massive storm as her bikini snaps gain traction. The influencer and daughter to “The Real Slim Shady” rapper Eminem went viral as she showed off her summer-ready bikini body from a yacht earlier this month, but it didn’t take long for the comments section to drag in […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Dog the bounty hunter and his late wife Beth Chapman pose with the couple's four children on the red carpet News Now We Know Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Disinvited Daughters To His Wedding

Dog The Bounty Hunter is getting married next week, but his relationship with his estranged daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman means the two didn’t get an invitation to the wedding. Recently, Bonnie, who is the biological daughter of Dog and his late wife Beth Chapman, has spoken out about why she and half-sister Cecily, who […]

 by Brianna Morton
George Clooney in a black suit with Amal Clooney in a green outfit Baby Buzz George And Amal Clooney Welcoming Baby No. 3 After Renewing Vows?

George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins in 2017. Ever since then, folks have speculated about a potential third Clooney baby. Neither seems all that interested in expanding their family, but then again, George never seemed interested in marriage, either. Here are the latest rumors we’ve heard about the Clooneys adding another member to their […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Michael Moore in a black shirt and green hat. News Michael Moore Sued Over Controversial 2016 Election Documentary

Michael Moore is getting sued over his 2018 documentary Fahrenheit 11/9. The documentary covered the final years of the Obama Presidency, the election of Donald Trump, and much more. The film saw praise and criticism, but now it may be seen in court. Here’s what’s going on. Some Questionable Obama Footage In 2016, Darick Clemons […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Now We Know Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Disinvited Daughters To His Wedding

B
Brianna Morton
10:41 am, August 25, 2021
Dog the bounty hunter and his late wife Beth Chapman pose with the couple's four children on the red carpet
(Ga Fullner/Shutterstock.com)

Dog The Bounty Hunter is getting married next week, but his relationship with his estranged daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman means the two didn’t get an invitation to the wedding. Recently, Bonnie, who is the biological daughter of Dog and his late wife Beth Chapman, has spoken out about why she and half-sister Cecily, who is Beth’s daughter from a previous relationship, have fallen out with their father in recent years. The reasons for the rift apparently have everything to do with their differing political views as well as Bonnie’s continued ties to the television network that kicked Dog to the curb. 

Bonnie Chapman Reveals Origins Of Rift With Dad Dog

Bonnie Chapman spoke with TMZ about the current status of her relationship with her father, Dog The Bounty Hunter, and things between the father-daughter duo are not looking great. Bonnie insisted that her continued work with UnleashedTV, the network that cut ties with her father earlier this year, is the real reason she and her sister Cecily didn’t score an invite to Dog’s upcoming wedding to Francie Frane. 

In fact, Bonnie alleged that she’d received a text from Frane that read, in part, “[L]et’s not beat around the bush, You & Cecily both know You haven’t been invited to the wedding because your (sic) living under the same roof with people who stabbed (him), robbed, lied, manipulated, smeared his name and tried to ruin his career.” Bonnie claimed that the text alluded to the sudden cancellation of Dog’s show Unleashed, which she said was due to racist and homophobic epithets he reportedly used. 

The company allegedly decided to terminate its contract with Dog as a result, Bonnie continued. Though her father was let go, Bonnie continued to work with UTV on its show The System, which focuses on racial justice and supports Black Lives Matter. Bonnie claimed that Dog referred to BLM protestors as “thugs” and other derogatory terms. 

Dog The Bounty Hunter Calls Bonnie’s Claims ‘False’

For his part, Dog has refuted Bonnie’s claims, which he told TMZ were “false.” He went on to insist that both Bonnie and Cecily were being “groomed” by former associates of his, who he’d allegedly tracked down when they’d allegedly jumped bail. In conclusion, he said, “Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them,” adding, “Despite the sadness, we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends.” 

It’s upsetting to see that the family isn’t getting along, which is definitely something that would have broken Beth Chapman’s heart to see happening. Hopefully, the father and daughters can work through their problems, though they may not be able to bridge the rift in time for the wedding on September 2nd.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Humiliated’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Dissing’ Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck To Try To ‘Reel In Ladies’ And ‘Soothe His Ego’?
Bindi Irwin Clashing With Terri Irwin, ‘Regrets’ Not Moving Out When She Had The Chance?
Royal Family ‘Gobsmacked’ After Meghan Markle Told Queen Elizabeth ‘You’ll Never See Archie Again’?
Why The Original ‘Turner & Hooch’ Started A Feud Between Tom Hanks And Henry Winkler
Terri Irwin Wants Russell Crowe To Advise Bindi Irwin After Her ‘Attack’ On Her Grandfather?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.