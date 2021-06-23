Since his breakup from former fianceé Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s every move has been closely monitored to see if he’ll follow in her footsteps and strike up a passionate rebound as she has with Ben Affleck. Already, the retired baseball star has stirred gossip after he was seen leaving Katie Holmes’ apartment building, and now he’s been seen hanging out with one of Affleck’s ex-girlfriends, sparking rumors that he’s trying to get back at “Bennifer.” Sources close to Rodriguez have now given some interesting insight into what his current love life looks like and if he’s looking to round the bases with a new lover.

Alex Rodriguez Being Petty By Hanging With Ben Affleck’s Ex?

All eyes are on Alex Rodriguez after his ex-fianceé Jennifer Lopez reunited with her own ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. As Lopez and Affleck continue to go off on romantic weekend trips and practically make out while in public, Rodriguez has been making moves, just not the ones people seem to expect from him. Speculation about the retired Yankee star’s love life is at an all-time high.

Rodriguez recently made a trip to New York where he was photographed leaving an apartment building where actress Katie Holmes lives with her daughter Suri Cruise. Immediately, rumors began to spread that Holmes and Rodriguez were seeing each other, but sources close to the two quickly shot down gossip about a possible romance between them.

Katie Holmes, Rodriguez Deny Romance Rumors

A rep for Holmes explained that the two had never even met, let alone started dating. A source close to Rodriguez added that all the baseball pro was only guilty of checking out New York City real estate, explaining, “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building.” More recently, Rodriguez was spotted partying with one of Ben Affleck’s old flames, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

It was Shookus’ birthday and a video uploaded to a birthday performer’s Instagram Stories showed Shookus and Rodriguez looking cozy. Several other guests were present in the backyard of the Hamptons estate, but of course, all the focus was on Rodriguez and Shookus. A rep for Rodriguez denied there was a romance between the two, telling Page Six, “There is absolutely zero there,” in terms of a real romance, adding, “They’ve been friends for 15 years.”

Now that he’s had to deny two possible new romances, Rodriguez is apparently coming clean about what his plans for his dating life actually are. According to a source who spoke exclusively to HollywoodLife, “Alex isn’t interested in dating anybody seriously right now or getting into a committed relationship.” the source continued, “He’s still moving forward from the breakup and adjusting to the single life again.” That’s quite a big adjustment to make, considering the fact that this source seemed to believe that Rodriguez was not quite over his ex.

“He truly thought he had it all planned out and was going to spend the rest of his life with Jen … He’s made it a point to focus on his family including his two beautiful girls.” Anyone would need a bit of an adjustment period to deal with altered expectations like that. Despite all the rumors about his love life that spring up every few days, Rodriguez appears to be focusing on himself, his businesses, and his two daughters more than he’s worried about getting into a new relationship.

