‘Notoriously Penny-Pinching’ Mark Harmon ‘Living On The Cheap’ Despite $100M Net Worth?

Is Mark Harmon Hollywood’s most infamous cheapskate? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Mark Harmon ‘Hoarding His Cash’?

The most recent edition of OK! reports that that the “notoriously penny-pinching” Mark Harmon has become “so cheap it’s downright criminal.” According to the report, Harmon may be worth a reported $100 million, “but you’d never know it from his lifestyle.” An inside source tells the tabloid, “This is a guy who has holes in his jeans and doesn’t care if his T-shirts go crusty. He repairs his cars himself instead of taking them to a mechanic and fixes things around the house rather than calling a handyman.”

But Harmon reportedly isn’t just skimping on repairs. Harmon makes sure his wife of 34 years, Pam Dawber, is keeping a tight budget as well. Harmon “insists on home-cooked meals and even goes grocery shopping with her because he likes to see how much money he saves using coupons,” spills the insider. “It’s a little crazy, but if living on the cheap means having a peaceful life with Mark, Pam’s fine with it!” the source muses.

‘The Couple That Saves Together, Stays Together’?

So, is Harmon really bolstering his $525,000 per episode paycheck by clipping coupons? Of course not, and the report fails to provide any evidence for the outrageous claim. While there’s nothing to suggest Harmon lives a significantly lavish lifestyle, there’s even less to suggest he has a ban on takeout because of a tight budget. Other than claims from an unnamed “insider,” there’s no evidence to suggest Harmon has any of these eccentric habits.

Besides, this isn’t the first tabloid to run this story. Star reported not long ago that Harmon was “Hollywood’s biggest cheapskate.” That report was just as baffling, even insisting that Harmon skimps on deodorant to save an extra buck. Then, the Globe ran a nearly identical report, claiming Harmon “is a guy who has holes in his jeans and doesn’t care if his t-shirts go crusty in the armpits.” Sound familiar? Gossip Cop debunked that report at the time as well, but why all of these random attacks against Mark Harmon?

Well, clearly these stories come from people struggling to reconcile Harmon’s massive net worth with his low-key presence in Hollywood. Rest assured, Harmon is far from roughing it on his $9 million California estate along with his ranch in Montana. If Harmon really were as cheap as these tabloids claim, there would be evidence.

