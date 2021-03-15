North West Looks A Lot Like Her Mom With Her New Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may still be working through their divorce, but the one thing they seem to agree on is taking care of their kids. Kardashian shared a snapshot of their oldest, North, with a fancy new hairdo, and she looks a lot like her mom in the new post.

Kardashian posted the picture, captioning it, “My pretty girl.” Most of her followers immediately agreed, and Kourtney Kardashian wrote “MINE” with a heart emoji in the comments.

For one, it’s absolutely wild to think that North West is already 7 and that she’ll be turning 8 this June. For two, it’s just as crazy to see how similar the youngster looks to her mom when she was around the same age. Kim Kardashian shared a throwback picture with her sisters a few months ago, and the resemblance is absolutely uncanny. Kim is on the right, and her nose and eyebrows look just like her daughter’s.

The most recent reports about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce aren’t exactly the greatest. While Kim looks to have won their LA home to raise their kids, West is reportedly not on speaking terms with his ex-wife. According to one outlet, he immediately changed his number once the divorce papers were filed and told Kim to get in touch with his security if she needed to talk to him. The two stars had a prenup in place, so that aspect of their split likely won’t take long, but the shared custody agreement has yet to be finalized.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin’s Post-Prison Life, Divorcing Husband, Destroyed Financially?

‘Tubby’ Tom Selleck ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Almost 300 Pounds?

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Streisand Over Her Dogs?

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show