What Former Fifth Harmony Singer Normani Wants In A Man

By Brianna Morton |

Normani might not be seeing anyone special right now, but she definitely knows what she’s after when it comes to love. The “Motivation” singer and former member of Fifth Harmony is refreshingly sure of what she wants and confident about it. Not just anyone has a chance with Camila Cabello’s old bandmate, however.

In order to have a chance with Normani, it doesn’t hurt to be a man who’s already past his 20s. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 23-year-old singer admitted she does find “being committed to that one person, and even if things aren’t always great, being able to work through that” beautiful. Despite the admiration she feels for monogamy in general, Normani finds that men in their 20s don’t really appeal to her. “I’ve just been working my butt off, but [guys in their] 20s?” Normani asked, a bit rhetorically. “They’re just not yet men. They’re trying to figure it out. They’ve kind of got to go through the [expletive]boy phase.” She’s not ruling out romance at the moment, but she does have some pretty intense feelings about it. Especially when it comes to blind dates.

Normani is not up for a blind date

When asked whether she would be interested in being set up on a blind date, Normani answered with an emphatic, “No.” She continued, “I hate surprises. I really do. Even [something] as simple as a gift.” The element of surprise that comes with all blind dates is essentially a dealbreaker for Normani. “I couldn’t see myself going on a blind date. I think all blind dates are awkward. If they’re anything like they are in movies, I’m not up for it.” So blind dates are ruled out, too. One thing that hasn’t been ruled out for the “Love Lies” singer are relationships with fans.

During an interview with Interview Magazine, Normani revealed that there is a possibility that a fan could eventually win her heart. It all had to do with one of her friend’s experience with the same thing. “A friend of mine told me this story about one of his fans becoming his girlfriend. So, I mean, things happen. You could find love anywhere. That could very well be a possibility.” That doesn’t mean that Normani could be wooed by just anyone. “If the right guy comes through one of my meet-and-greets and sweeps me off my feet, then maybe.” It almost seemed as if Normani regretted saying that considering what came out of her mouth next. “Now watch, a bunch of guys are going to come to my meet-and-greets with flowers,” the pop star said.

A Remarkably Mature Answer

Since part of a professional singer’s lifestyle means a lot of travel, Normani was also asked what she thought about long-distance relationships. She was also asked whether or not she would ever engage in one. It all depends on whether she was able to trust that person, Normani answered honestly. “There’s nothing worse than being in a separate space and worrying, ‘What if?’”

It’s so great to see someone so young who knows exactly what they want and what they don’t want. There are a lot of people who rush into relationships barely knowing what it is they need from their partner. Whoever Normani eventually chooses had better live up to her expectations. Something tells us she wouldn’t hesitate to send a lackluster suitor packing.