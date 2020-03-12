Normani Dishes About Skin Care Struggles And The Truth About Makeup

By Elyse Johnson |

Normani has blossomed from being a member of an all-girl group to a talented solo act. The young singer is best known for being a part of Fifth Harmony, but following the group’s indefinite hiatus, Normani has pursued a solo career. The songstress collaborated with several artists and released her first single without any other featured artists, “Motivation”. Now that Normani has stepped into her own spotlight, the singer has become open with her individuality and humanity. She’s also revealing the secrets behind how she keeps herself beautiful. Surprisingly, her beauty tips are pretty straight-forward!

Normani is baring it all

The singer is currently working on her album, and after celebrating the success of “Motivation”, she sat down with Interview. The magazine was founded by the late Andy Warhol, and the questions she answered were pulled from the artist’s past writings.

When speaking on her beauty regimen, the singer revealed that she struggled with acne in the past and has gotten better with taking care of herself and her skin. “I need to practice what I preach, but I think that it starts with drinking a lot of water and keeping hydrated, which I’m getting better at. I’ve been really struggling lately with liking my skin. I’ve suffered with acne, probably since the beginning of Fifth Harmony up until now,” the singer answered.

She continued, “But recently, it’s been the worst that it’s ever been, and it’s forced me to get to know myself in other ways, versus focusing on the exterior. No amount of makeup can make me feel the best about myself when there are these freaking creatures living on my face.”

The singer likes to keep it clean

When it comes to her diet, the singer replied, “I try to eat as healthy as possible, especially because like I said, I’ve been struggling. My body has gone through so many changes. As a woman, there are many different stages that our bodies go through. Having to keep up with that in the public eye can be a lot.”

Normani elaborated that she is trying to eat as clean as she can, which includes avoiding most meats. “I try to eat the best that I possibly can. My mom is encouraging of it. We’re in it together. I don’t really eat any red meat. I was Pescatarian for three years, but then I went to New Orleans and had some wings, and that changed everything.” she further explained.

So it seems that celebrities struggle to maintain a healthy life just like us! It’s nice to see Normani be transparent with her fans, and we can’t wait to see what else she’s going to do in her music career.