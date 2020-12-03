Noah Cyrus Called Out For Using Racial Language On Instagram Story About Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus is getting called out on Twitter and social media after the bizarre choice to use racially-insensitive terms to compliment Harry Styles' recent fashion shoot. The singer and sister of pop star Miley Cyrus posted an Instagram story yesterday that has fans an equal mixture of upset and confused.
Styles' look has been a hot topic on Twitter the past few weeks after he was photographed in a dress for the cover of Vogue, deeply upsetting several conservative voices on social media and enthralling millions of fans of both fashion and the singer. While Harry Styles took the insults in stride by posting another photo and reclaiming the phrase "bring back manly men," Noah Cyrus used his picture to take a jab at the detractors using language that seems more at home in an old Don Imus broadcast than an Instagram story.
While we can't argue that Styles looks incredible, the language is extremely odd. Given the fact that Candace Owens, the conservative commentator who initially insulted Styles' choice of clothing and first called to "bring back manly men," is Black, it's not a good look for anyone involved.
Fans have since doubled-down on their praise for Styles while slamming Cyrus' post. Fortunately, her comments haven't detracted from Styles' important point about masculinity or his impeccable style, which are far more important than whatever the story's message was here.
