Noah Cyrus Called Out For Using Racial Language On Instagram Story About Harry Styles

Styles' look has been a hot topic on Twitter the past few weeks after he was photographed in a dress for the cover of Vogue, deeply upsetting several conservative voices on social media and enthralling millions of fans of both fashion and the singer. While Harry Styles took the insults in stride by posting another photo and reclaiming the phrase "bring back manly men," Noah Cyrus used his picture to take a jab at the detractors using language that seems more at home in an old Don Imus broadcast than an Instagram story.