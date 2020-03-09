By Elyse Johnson |

Noah Centineo is by far one the most popular teen heartthrobs today. The actor got his start on a few Disney Channel shows and the Freeform drama, The Fosters, where he gained more recognition. It wasn’t until the young actor starred in the Netflix film, To All the Boys I Loved Before, that Centineo became the poster boy for teen-romance movies. Since then, he has every teen girl eager to be his on-screen and real-life lady. Despite the actor’s recent success, his early years were a bit of a challenge for him.

Noah Centineo’s Dark Past

In February of this year, Centineo opened up about his teenage years and the struggles he faced. The actor’s parents divorced when he was 15. For a time, Centineo lived with his mother in a hotel, but then left his mother when she was able to get on her feet. Centineo “couch-surfed” for four years until he moved in with his sister. The actor disclosed that when he turned 17, he experimented with drugs.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Noah Centineo shared that he and friends would, “take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

The actor elaborated on what drugs he would use. “Everything. There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life,” he continued.

Noah Centineo has been sober for the past couple of years and has learned healthier ways to cope with his struggles. “I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling. I talk to myself a lot if I’m mad at something that I did. I’ll scream at myself, really, like, looking in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, ‘Dude, like, stop, this is [expletive] unacceptable. You’re better than this!’ I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that’s a strong thing,” he revealed.

The actor continues to clean up his act

Of course, after coming clean, Noah Centineo made headlines for being vulnerable and open. Even though the actor did give up drugs and alcohol, he returned to drinking. Centineo clarified his previous statements on his sobriety by saying, “I left a lot in the past. There’s a lot that I don’t do anymore. … But when I have to work, I cut out everything.”

In addition to his work with Netflix, the actor is set to play He-Man in Masters of the Universe. Centineo has a long road ahead of him, but it seems like there’s nothing he can’t handle!