How Noah Centineo Got His Ruggedly Handsome Scars

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Noah Centineo is a certified dreamboat. With his handsome smile and charming demeanor, it’s easy to see why every girl in the world adores him. The actor has become the posterboy for several teen romance films on Netflix — his most popular project being To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels. Not only is Centineo overbearingly attractive, he’s also the ultimate romantic. It’s a little surprising to know that the actor is such a romance lover consider that he does look to have a tough guy demeanor. Centineo has two unique scars that seem to reveal a rugged side, but how he got the marks aren’t quite as macho as you might think.

Noah Centineo’s scars come with a story

Centineo has a scar on the left side of his face and another right on his hairline. The actor revealed the history behind the scar on his face during an interview with BuzzFeed. Centineo explained that the mark was made after he was bitten by a dog at the age of 6. “I got attacked by a dog [laughs]. I got attacked when I was 6 years old by a Mastiff. He ripped a hole in my face, so you could see my teeth, my gums, and all the way through my tongue to the other side. There was a massive, gaping hole,” the actor explained.

Noah Centineo continued that even though the attack happened, he didn’t blame the dog and didn’t want to have it put down for his actions. The actor elaborated, “The dog didn’t know what it was doing. I specifically remember him lunging, being pulled away from him, and then looking back and seeing him cock his head like he didn’t really understand what happened. Some people were like, ‘Do you wanna put the dog down?’ I was crying, like, ‘No, he didn’t mean to do it!'”

So it seems that Noah Centineo was the perfect gentleman even when he was a tiny lad! As for the scar on his hairline, that was a result from an accident on a trampoline around the same age — not quite the heroic tale we expected. Centineo told Harper’s Bazaar that when he cut his hair, making the scar more visible, he did receive a different response from the public. “People are more intimidated. Maybe not intimidated but … a little timid. The buzz cut guy with scars on his face is a little different than, like, long-hair cute boy,” Centineo disclosed.

He’s transitioning from dreamboat to He-Man

The actor’s scars don’t seem to faze his fans or admirers one bit, but the marks will help him in his next role. Noah Centineo is set to play He-Man in the new Masters of the Universe film adaptation.

The star reportedly has already begun preparing for the role by packing on an extra 30 pounds of muscle, though he had to shed the weight after production was pushed back. While this may be a slightly different portrayal that most are used to seeing Noah Centineo play, there’s no doubt that’ll he rise to the occasion and still look handsome while doing it.