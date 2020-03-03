Noah Centineo And Alexis Ren Might Be The Cutest Couple In Hollywood

By Elyse Johnson |

Noah Centineo is the newest eye candy that every teen girl can’t get enough of. The young actor has now become the poster boy for several Netflix teen romance films, including To All the Boys I Loved Before and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. Centineo played the heartthrob in each film, but his swoon-worthy real-life relationship with model Alexis Ren is what really has the fans talking. The 23-year-old model is an internet celebrity and now the object of the actor’s affections. Centineo is already known to be a romantic, so it’s only fitting that his new lady is benefiting from all the love he has to offer.

Ren and Centineo have recently confirmed their relationship, but just how did this young couple begin their fairy-tale romance?

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren make us jealous

Rumors of a relationship began to make their way around the internet about a year ago. It wasn’t until the couple were spotted at the Palm Beach airport in September 2019 that it looked like the stories were true. Allegedly, Centineo was picking Ren up from the airport and waited for her by the baggage claim. When Ren arrived, the actor was supposedly seen kissing her on the forehead. Another source alleged that the two were spotted having dinner in at a Hollywood restaurant together with a group of other people. The source claimed that when the group left, Centineo was seen holding Ren and once again kissing her on the forehead.

Towards the end of 2019, the pair finally spoke out about their love for one another. At the premiere of Charlie’s Angels, Noah Centineo spoke fondly about his girlfriend, who wasn’t at the premiere. “Well she’s in Tahiti right now, she’s raising money and awareness for coral,” the actor said of Ren’s whereabouts. When the reporter suggested that Ren was an “angel” in his life, the actor couldn’t agree more.

Similarly, Alexis Ren couldn’t stop blushing about her romance with the actor when the model was on the red carpet for the 2019 Revolve Awards. The reporter who interviewed the model stated that the pair were the cutest couple ever and asked how the relationship was going. “He’s amazing, absolutely,” the model gushed. Ren then revealed more details about her loving beau.

“His heart is really that genuine, he’s like, he has a heart of gold. And yeah, he’s like that much of a dork in real life too,” Ren continued.

Alexis and Noah take their relationship public

In November 2019, Ren further elaborated on how the two began their relationship and if they were indeed in love. “It was just through friends,” the model explained. When the reporter asked Ren if she feels like Centineo is “the one”, she responded, “I love that man with all my heart, so I just feel really grateful to be his partner.”

And as if we couldn’t be more jealous, Noah Centineo shared a photo of the two on his Instagram page, with the caption: “My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost, I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous love you baby.” We’re still swooning!