'No Spark' Left In Gwyneth Paltrow's Marriage?

Never Judge A Relationship Because Of One Photo! Here's The Truth

It’s intriguing a witness could tell the pair are having marital problems from simply watching the two converse. If this said source stuck around a little longer, they probably would’ve seen Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk share a kiss too. Gossip Cop found more photos of the two on the same bench, having the same conversation, and from the pictures we saw, it doesn’t seem like the two lost any spark in their marriage. The tabloid took one image of the couple and used it to invent a totally bogus report, which is the oldest trick in the book.