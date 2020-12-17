Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager Entertainment Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
'No Spark' Left In Gwyneth Paltrow's Marriage?

Close up of Gwyneth Paltrow in front of a pink background.
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

Has the spark died in Gwyneth Paltrow’s marriage? One tabloid asserts she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, may not be on good terms with one another. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Has Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk's Marriage Turned Sour?

Imagine sitting on a park bench, talking with your husband, while being snapped by paparazzi and spectators. That is what happened to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. However, according to Woman’s Day, the innocent outing turned into an ugly spat. Calling the scene as a “public bust-up,” the tabloid asserts Paltrow and Falchuk’s marriage “hit a snag,” adding, friends of the actress imply Paltrow’s desire to present the perfect modern family is becoming “a little hard” for her husband to swallow.

Brad Can't Keep Faking It Anymore?

“It’s weighing down on him,” a so-called friend tells the publication. The outlet discloses Paltrow’s continuous gush about her harmonious relationship with her former husband, Chris Martin, is getting on Falchuk’s nerves. One insider who saw the pair having a “tense” conversation on the park bench in New York suggests “there’s no spark there anymore.”

Never Judge A Relationship Because Of One Photo! Here's The Truth

It’s intriguing a witness could tell the pair are having marital problems from simply watching the two converse. If this said source stuck around a little longer, they probably would’ve seen Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk share a kiss too. Gossip Cop found more photos of the two on the same bench, having the same conversation, and from the pictures we saw, it doesn’t seem like the two lost any spark in their marriage. The tabloid took one image of the couple and used it to invent a totally bogus report, which is the oldest trick in the book.

The Tabloids Don't Have A Clue About Gwyneth Paltrow

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day got carried away with incorrect stories about Gwyneth Paltrow. For instance, in September, the tabloid alleged Gwyneth Paltrow planned to throw a wedding for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. As great as Paltrow and Martin get along, Gossip Cop highly doubted the actress was throwing her ex-husband a wedding. Our suspicions were confirmed by a spokesperson for the actress who told us the article was beyond ridiculous.

Let’s not forget when the magazine purported Paltrow and Johnson went to therapy together to address their issues. Gossip Cop corrected the phony report because Paltrow never had problems with the Fifty Shades of Grey star.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

