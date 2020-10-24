No, Miley Cyrus' Family Does Not Believe She's 'Possessed By The Devil'

365 days ago a spooky story came out about Miley Cyrus being possessed by demons. She was terrifying her whole family right around Halloween time. What a crazy coincidence! Gossip Cop busted the story, but figured now would be a good time to look back on the story.
According to the National Enquirer, a “raunchy” performance from the High School Musical 2 star led her family to believe there were “ominous signs that Miley might be in trouble." Billy Ray was quoted as saying “Somewhere along this journey, both mine and Miley's faith has been shaken!” The Cyrus family is very religious, so they believed her “raunchy stage antics” and racy selfies only had one explanation: “she may have been influenced by her fascination with witchcraft and devil worship.”
A rep for Cyrus laughed this story off to Gossip Cop, and so we busted it. The Billy Ray quote came from a 2011 interview, so it was taken way out of context. Cyrus’s “raunchy stage antics” were nothing new for the “Wrecking Ball” singer. She’s always been interested in pushing the envelope, and that’s not the devil’s work.
2020 has been more of the same for Cyrus. She continues to stick her tongue out on stage, but no exorcisms have been performed or anything. A few months after this demonic story came out, Cyrus posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate her family and Nashville.
If there was any doubt that she and her family were on good terms, this would dispel that myth. Just this week, Billy Ray posted a photo of Miley and her sister Noah on Instagram under the hashtag “proud pappy.”
There are no witchcraft fears to be found here. Instead, there’s just one big happy family.
The Enquirer has a history with paranormal stories, so perhaps Gossip Cop shouldn’t have been taken aback by Cyrus' supposed demon influences. Another odd Nashville story was printed about Elvis Presley’s daughters moving back to Graceland. Graceland has been a museum pretty much since The King died, so living there would be impossible.
In another story about the fear of all things dirty, the tabloid claimed the “smutty Family Feud” could soon come to an end thanks to Steve Harvey's behavior. While it is true the once family-friendly game show now racks up FCC complaints, it’s also a television institution that is more popular than ever. If Harvey and Cyrus have one thing in common, it’s knowing that raunchiness sells.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.