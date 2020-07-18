No, Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Did NOT Get Married In His Backyard, Despite Phony Report

Two years ago, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married in his backyard. That never happened. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out and again a year later after the tabloid failed to correct the bogus report.
Before we get into this piece, let’s clarify that despite what many people may hope; Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not getting back together. Yes, the two have remained friendly since they split in 2004. However, just because Pitt's marriage to Angelina Jolie and Aniston's marriage to Justin Theroux have ended, doesn’t mean they are rekindling their relationship. That being said, let’s take a look back at this story that came not too long ago.
As Gossip Cop reported two years ago, the tabloid, In Touch, falsely claimed Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston renewed their vows in his backyard. The outlet purported the supposed nuptials were attended by Pitt’s six children and “best man” George Clooney. To back up its narrative, the magazine used a picture of Pitt in a tuxedo and Aniston in a white dress at their “so-called” wedding for its cover. The outlet also used the words of an unnamed and untraceable source who gave "details" of this alleged event.
Gossip Cop had busted the false story when it came out and again a year after that. There were various reasons why we exposed the phony tale. For starters, at the time, Pitt and Aniston’s separate divorces were not finalized making it impossible for the two to even get married. Also, the outlet used photo-shopped pictures of the two on separate occasions which is misleading and also sneaky. Finally, while the tabloid used the words of a bogus insider to support its story, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Aniston who went on record to call the article “made-up” and “ridiculous.”
Furthermore, this wouldn’t be the first time or the last time, the outlet tried to trick its readers into believing this nonsense. At the beginning of 2019, the tabloid alleged Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were having a baby girl together. The story contended the former couple had a “gender reveal party” where they revealed to their friends that they were having a daughter. The ludicrous scenario never happened. Gossip Cop learned from a more trustworthy source the story was phony.
Before that, the magazine asserted Pitt and Aniston were having a wedding and a baby. The publication’s phony report alleged the couple “reconciled” shortly after Aniston separated from Justin Theroux and the two were rushing their divorces and pushing for a summer wedding." This also wasn’t true. Gossip Cop busted this fictitious article as well.
As you can see In Touch and several other outlets are doing more harm than good by getting fans' hopes up that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have rekindled their romance. In reality, it's not happening.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.