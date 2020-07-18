No, Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Did NOT Get Married In His Backyard, Despite Phony Report

Gossip Cop had busted the false story when it came out and again a year after that. There were various reasons why we exposed the phony tale. For starters, at the time, Pitt and Aniston’s separate divorces were not finalized making it impossible for the two to even get married. Also, the outlet used photo-shopped pictures of the two on separate occasions which is misleading and also sneaky. Finally, while the tabloid used the words of a bogus insider to support its story, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Aniston who went on record to call the article “made-up” and “ridiculous.”