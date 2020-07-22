No, Ben Affleck Is Not Working Out 'To The Point Of Collapse'

Last year, a phony story from a deceiving website claimed that Ben Affleck was working out to the point of “collapsing." The bogus account alleged that the actor was overdoing it with his exercise routine. Gossip Cop, however, busted the incorrect report at the time. Looking back, it’s evident the outlet had no real insight into the actor’s life.
Around this time a year, the untrustworthy outlet Radar Online asserted that Ben Affleck had come up with an extreme routine to gain more muscle mass. The unreliable website claimed that “friends” of the actor were concerned with this behavior. A so-called "source" told the website that Affleck wanted to gain “more muscle than he had while making his superhero movies.”
This supposed tipster went on to say the Justice League star was “obsessed” with “bulking up” and pumping iron that he was pushing himself to the point of collapsing. The unnamed source continued that while the actor's weightlifting went on at "all hours of the day and night," it wasn’t tied to any movie, and yet he's still working himself "to the point of exhaustion." This seemingly phony insider added that Affleck was doing this to “keep his mind off booze”, but Affleck's "friends were concerned he was himself too far."
We weren't sure who this so-called “insider” that tried to argue that Ben Affleck was basically trying to kill himself by excessively working out, but clearly this person had no idea what they were saying. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for the Argo star, who assured us the story was 100 percent false. Also, Radar Online has been often debunked and discredited for being reliable when it comes to its stories. This time was no different. In general, the tabloids have been proven to be deceitful when it comes to reporting on Affleck.
Take for instance a story we recently busted from the National Enquirer. Three months ago, the Enquirer, which is an affiliate of Radar Online, claimed that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had an explosive fight. The outlet purported the pair "first big blowout" while out on a walk in Los Angeles. This, the magazine asserted, led de Armas to have “second thoughts” about the relationship. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation, who confirmed the story wasn’t true.
Following this, the magazine claimed that Affleck and de Armas had “made-up” after this supposed argument. The couple were spotted walking their dogs and were displaying some PDA, which the paper contended was the pair’s way of “kissing and making up.” Since Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that the two didn’t fight, we also cleared up this bogus follow-up piece.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.