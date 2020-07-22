No, Ben Affleck Is Not Working Out 'To The Point Of Collapse'

We weren't sure who this so-called “insider” that tried to argue that Ben Affleck was basically trying to kill himself by excessively working out, but clearly this person had no idea what they were saying. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for the Argo star, who assured us the story was 100 percent false. Also, Radar Online has been often debunked and discredited for being reliable when it comes to its stories. This time was no different. In general, the tabloids have been proven to be deceitful when it comes to reporting on Affleck.