Nikki Bella, John Cena ‘Racing’ Each Other To Get Married?

Nikki Bella and John Cena were together for six years before deciding to split. Since then, the former pair has moved on with their lives. Last year, however, a tabloid claimed that Bella and Cena were in a race to the altar. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story.

Nikki Bella And John Cena’s Race To The Altar

In 2020, Life & Style boldly declared that Bella was trying to outdo Cena by getting married before him. It should be noted that the retired professional wrestler is engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev. According to an insider, Bella “wasn’t trying to be petty,” but she “definitely wanted to be married” before her ex-fiance.

At the time, Cena was still dating engineer Shay Shariatzadeh, and the two sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with what appeared to be a ring on her finger. The source added that while Bella was “totally over” Cena, “seeing that huge rock on Shay’s hand really stung.” The shady source revealed that Bella initially wanted to wait to get married, but because it looked like Cena was going to “beat her to it,” she was content with being a “pregnant bride.”

The Truth Behind Bella And Cena’s Relationship

Gossip Cop busted the report when it came out. A lot has changed in the time that’s passed since the story came out, but the narrative remains untrue. Nikki Bella was never in a rush to beat John Cena to the aisle. The Total Divas star gave birth to her first child with Chigvintsev, a boy, about seven months ago, and the pair haven’t wed yet. Cena, on the other hand, did surprisingly tie the knot with Shariatzadeh four months ago.

Despite the former pair moving on with their lives, they’ve had nothing but nice things to say about one another. Bella recently revealed that Cena reached out to her after she gave birth to her son. “John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!” Bella stated during the interview.

The Tabloids Aren’t Very Trustworthy Anyways

Just because the pair didn’t work out romantically doesn’t mean that they don’t have mutual respect for one another. Plus, Life & Style has created fictional stories about the stars in the past. In 2020, the magazine alleged that John Cena rented an entire island for his wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh. Gossip Cop corrected the report, and since the pair married in Florida, the story was proven false.

