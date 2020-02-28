Truth About Nikki Bella Racing John Cena To The Altar

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Nikki Bella is not “racing” ex-fiancé John Cena to the altar. Gossip Cop has investigated the tabloid claim and we can debunk it. The story is simply not true.

Bella and fellow wrestler Cena dated for six years and were engaged for the last year of their relationship. Sadly, the couple called it quits in April 2018, just weeks before they were supposed to get married. They have both moved on since. Bella got engaged to her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev last month, and Cena has been seeing engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

Last week, multiple outlets reported that Shariatzadeh was spotted with what could have been an engagement ring on her finger. Cena has not officially announced anything, so anyone claiming the two are definitely engaged is speculating. Last month, however, Bella did reveal she’s pregnant with Chigvintsev’s baby. All of this was enough for Life & Style to make up a story falsely claiming Bella is determined to get married before her ex-fiancé.

A supposed “source” tells the outlet, “Nikki isn’t trying to be petty, but she definitely wants to tie the knot before John does.” This so-called source goes on to contend, “Yes, she’s totally over him but, seeing that huge rock on Shay’s hand really stung.” According to this dubious tipster, Bella had initially “wanted to wait to get married,” but now that Cena might beat her to it, “she could be a pregnant bride!”

There is a lot to unpack here. First, as we said, there is no definitive proof that Cena is engaged. Additionally, when Bella talked about her engagement on her podcast last month, she pointed out that she was in no rush to walk down the aisle. She even indicated that she didn’t think the two would tie the knot in 2020. There is also no indication that Bella and Cena have any sort of rivalry with each other. In July 2018, while discussing her decision to break up with Cena, Bella said, “He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met.” There’s no animosity here.

Furthermore, Bella opened up last year about seeing Cena move on with his new girlfriend. The WWE Diva explained that when she saw a photo of her ex with another woman, her stomach didn’t go “into knots” like one might think. Instead, she explained, “When I saw the big smile on his face with the paparazzi photos… I felt happy for him.” She added, “As long as John is happy, I’m happy.” Despite all of Bella’s statements on the issue contradicting the tabloid’s story, Gossip Cop still checked in with her spokesperson, who tells us it’s “total crap.”

Celebrities “racing” each other down the aisle is a popular trope for the tabloids. In April 2019, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style’s sister publication, Star, for alleging Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were racing each other to the altar. 10 months later, neither pop star is married and Swift isn’t even engaged.

In January 2018, another sister magazine of Life & Style, the National Enquirer, purported Chris Martin was racing Gwyneth Paltrow to the altar. That story was also bogus, as reported by Gossip Cop at the time. Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in September 2018, while Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson are still together, but not engaged or married.