Niecy Nash To Replace Drew Barrymore In Daytime Talk?

Tabloid Misses The Mark On Barrymore

The Scream star is consistently targeted by the Enquirer with stories that are either steeped in misinformation or made-up altogether. In a story not unlike this one, it claimed The Drew Barrymore Show was causing the cancellation of The Talk. This is simply not how syndication works, and both shows are currently on the air. It also claimed that Kelly Ripa was refusing to book the same guests as Barrymore, but that’s not true as multiple people have already done both shows.