Who Is Nicole Young? All About Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife

However, there may be a deeper reason why she is seeking so much money.

According to ET, Young claims that she is "having difficulty paying her bills," and since she doesn't work, the $2 million monthly spousal support will help her "continue to enjoy the lifestyle she enjoyed during marriage."

The divorce filings also revealed that Young was being forced to bounce between two of their five L.A. homes. She currently resides in their Malibu property, but Dre has allegedly threatened to sell it. He also reportedly told her not to spend another penny, as he personally reviews all of her bills and approves payment for the ones he sees fit.