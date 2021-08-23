Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Workout On A Bicycle

Nicole Scherzinger‘s latest bikini workout wasn’t for the faint-hearted. The 43-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer and reality judge is known for her fitness-centric lifestyle, with a weekend Instagram update from the “Buttons” hit-maker also bringing out her signature sense of humor.

Nicole, who regularly makes a headline for the abs alone, had her gym-honed body on show via a stringy bikini look, with the workout including everything from bike cardio to toning Pilates.

Busting Out Bikini Workout

Scroll for the video, one shared with The Masked Singer judge’s 5 million followers. Wearing only a super-tiny and plunging rust-colored two-piece as she burned her calories in an indoor gym, Nicole impressed fans with slow dumbbell reps, but it was fast spinning as the Hawaii native was quickly seen pedaling away on a bike.

Nicole, who also included a little cheeky booty pop, then appeared on a black gym bench and delivering a slow leg extension as she went full Pilates and stretched her limbs and her spine. The brunette, who has clocked over 328,000 likes for her post, also brought in a celebrity comment, with singer Natasha Bedingfield writing: “No body [sic] is that fit darling! U are so incredibly stunning.”

See The Video Below

Also replying was famous blogger Perez Hilton. This comment went “aaah” face smiley, with *eats another cookie* added in the text. Scherzinger, who made 2020 headlines for mopping her floors while doing the splits, is no newbie to fitness. The bulimia survivor has even opened up on what she does to stay in such sensational shape.

Speaking to Women’s Health about how she keeps it pumped and varied, the star revealed: “In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” adding:

“When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”

Plenty of yoga is on Nicole’s Instagram, where zen snaps regularly see her back in her Hawaii birthplace and taking in the islands’ beaches with a little yoga energy. Nicole even made headlines this year for supporting local businesses there as she chowed down on platefuls of shrimp – she comes with an appetite.

Dishing on her cheat foods, Nicole revealed: “When I’m going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or crisps – salt and vinegar crisps. In terms of snacks: almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut, baby carrots.”