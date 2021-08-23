Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tori Spelling smiling in a yellow and white sweater Baby Buzz Tori Spelling Forcing Dean McDermott To Give Her Baby No. 6 Or She’ll Divorce Him?

Tori Spelling’s been in the tabloid eye ever since she started her career on Beverly Hills, 90210. She and Dean McDermott wed in 2006 and have five children together. The relationship has looked frosty after a 2013 cheating scandal, and rumors persist that she’s forcing him to have another baby with her in order to […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Four members of The Talk who have left within the last year: Marie Osmond, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Sharon Osbourne News ‘The Talk’ Losing Fourth Co-Host In A Year After Jerry O’Connell Joins Beleaguered Talk Show

It’s official: long-time The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba will be stepping down from her position on the talk show. This decision comes just months after Sharon Osbourne exited the show amid controversy and just under a year after music legends Eve and Marie Osmond also parted ways with the talk show.  One New Host […]

 by Brianna Morton
Close up of Nicole Scherzinger News Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Workout On A Bicycle

Nicole Scherzinger‘s latest bikini workout wasn’t for the faint-hearted. The 43-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer and reality judge is known for her fitness-centric lifestyle, with a weekend Instagram update from the “Buttons” hit-maker also bringing out her signature sense of humor. Nicole, who regularly makes a headline for the abs alone, had her gym-honed body on […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Image of woman with animals. Lifestyle Tips For First Time Pet Owners That Can Save You Thousands While Keeping Your Furry Friend Healthy

Pets provide us companionship and cuddles. But making sure our pets are happy and healthy can be stressful, both emotionally and financially.

 by Melanie A. Davis
News

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Workout On A Bicycle

R
Rebecca Cukier
12:33 pm, August 23, 2021
Close up of Nicole Scherzinger
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Nicole Scherzinger‘s latest bikini workout wasn’t for the faint-hearted. The 43-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer and reality judge is known for her fitness-centric lifestyle, with a weekend Instagram update from the “Buttons” hit-maker also bringing out her signature sense of humor.

Nicole, who regularly makes a headline for the abs alone, had her gym-honed body on show via a stringy bikini look, with the workout including everything from bike cardio to toning Pilates.

Busting Out Bikini Workout

Scroll for the video, one shared with The Masked Singer judge’s 5 million followers. Wearing only a super-tiny and plunging rust-colored two-piece as she burned her calories in an indoor gym, Nicole impressed fans with slow dumbbell reps, but it was fast spinning as the Hawaii native was quickly seen pedaling away on a bike.

Nicole, who also included a little cheeky booty pop, then appeared on a black gym bench and delivering a slow leg extension as she went full Pilates and stretched her limbs and her spine. The brunette, who has clocked over 328,000 likes for her post, also brought in a celebrity comment, with singer Natasha Bedingfield writing: “No body [sic] is that fit darling! U are so incredibly stunning.”

See The Video Below

Also replying was famous blogger Perez Hilton. This comment went “aaah” face smiley, with *eats another cookie* added in the text. Scherzinger, who made 2020 headlines for mopping her floors while doing the splits, is no newbie to fitness. The bulimia survivor has even opened up on what she does to stay in such sensational shape.

Speaking to Women’s Health about how she keeps it pumped and varied, the star revealed: “In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” adding:

“When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”

Plenty of yoga is on Nicole’s Instagram, where zen snaps regularly see her back in her Hawaii birthplace and taking in the islands’ beaches with a little yoga energy. Nicole even made headlines this year for supporting local businesses there as she chowed down on platefuls of shrimp – she comes with an appetite.

Dishing on her cheat foods, Nicole revealed: “When I’m going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or crisps – salt and vinegar crisps. In terms of snacks: almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut, baby carrots.”

More News From Gossip Cop

Sheryl Underwood Furious That Jerry O’Connell Gets Paid More On ‘The Talk’?
Delta Burke Pushing For ‘Designing Women’ Reunion Special?
Why Robert Shaw Didn’t Earn A Dime For ‘Jaws’ Role
Paula Deen Demanding Food Network Give Her Back Her Show?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.