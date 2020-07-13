Nicole Richie Kicked Joel Madden Out Over 'Love Child Drama?'

Did Nicole Richie kick out her husband, Joel Madden, over a secret love child? One tabloid made that bold prediction some time ago, though Gossip Cop didn’t have enough information at the time to address it. Since then, however, we’ve discovered information that paints a clearer picture of the situation.
“Nicole Kicks Out Joel” read the giant banner over NW’s speculative article. Right beneath it, even larger somehow, read the words, “Secret Love Child Drama.” The placement of these titles so close together was clearly supposed to make readers believe that Richie allegedly kicked her husband out over a “secret love child,” but neither parts of that statement were accurate. In reality, the article itself never mentions anything about Richie kicking Madden out of their home. Nor did the article provide any concrete evidence that Madden had actually fathered a supposed “love child.”
Regardless, the outlet insisted that fidelity and trust issues were coming between the spouses. A so-called “source” for the publication explained that Richie was “a little paranoid” about Madden going on the road in Europe, where she feared girls would be “throwing themselves at him at every turn.”
Bizarrely, the outlet claimed “Nicole trusts her hubby completely,” but the source insisted the Simple Life star didn’t like the fact that Madden was close to “floozies, who probably think he’s flirting instead of being friendly,” adding, “It burns Nic like hell,” that these sorts of ladies would believe for even a moment that they’d have “a chance with her man.” So, the issue here is that Richie was worried about Madden going on tour, not because she thought he’d cheat on her, but because he might encounter women who might be attracted to him. Makes total sense.
Apparently those worries were small potatoes compared to the “cray-cray whispers of Joel” and a secret love child, a rumor that had supposedly been around for years. The only evidence either the source or the outlet puts forth to support this claim was that Madden and his twin brother, both of Good Charlotte fame, were “huge, huge womanizers back in the day and the worry is that he may have been careless with some of these girls when it came to birth control.”
The source then added, “Only time will tell if he did father a child by one of his groupies or one night stands.” Well, Richie and Madden have been together since they were 25 and 27-years-old respectively. That’s about 13 years total that they’ve been an item. If there was a so-called “love child,” why has there been no news of this rumor causing tension before now? Call us naive if you please, but isn’t 13 years more than enough time to tell if Madden did in fact father a secret child?
The entire article was based solely on speculation, with some quoted “sources” sprinkled in to make the story look more reputable. A while after this article went to print, Richie gushed about her “supportive” husband to Us Weekly, revealing, “It’s nice doing the journey of life together. Doing it with somebody else that has the same goals as you is a really fun way to live.” Nicole Richie never “kicked out” her husband, nor was Joel Madden involved in any kind of love child drama. Gossip Cop has determined this story is completely false.
Multiple tabloids have reported on Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s marriage in the past, with most claiming Richie and Madden were having marital problems. OK! claimed the two celebrities were heading for a divorce over Richie’s TV show. This was obviously not the case, Gossip Cop discovered. A short time before then, the National Enquirer reported that Richie’s germaphobia was causing serious tension between the spouses. Gossip Cop learned from a confidential source that this story was also false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.