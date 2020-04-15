Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz Were Both Expecting Babies In 2019?

Truth rating: 2

By Brianna Morton |

Were Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie both expecting new babies for 2019? That’s the future one tabloid predicted was in store for the famous sister-in-laws. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and came to a different conclusion.

OK! reported last year that it was going to be a bountiful year for Richie and Diaz, who are married to Good Charlotte members and twins Joel and Benji Madden, respectively. Since Diaz married into the family in 2015, she and Richie have “truly developed a special bond.” Now that bond is tighter than ever since both women received exciting news about their respective expanding families, claims a source.

“Nicole was absolutely shocked when she found out she was pregnant,” tattled the tipster. She and Joel hadn’t planned on having a third child, but they were “thrilled” about the unexpected new addition. Despite already having two kids, Richie supposedly didn’t know what was going on with her own body at first. “Nicole started feeling not quite herself, and fuller, and couldn’t understand why.” Diaz was the first to suggest pregnancy. “Nicole was skeptical, but she took the test anyway and — surprise! — it was positive.” It seems highly unlikely that a woman who’s already gone through two pregnancies would be unable to recognize another pregnancy.

Around the same time, Diaz “got word that she and Benji have been approved to adopt a baby,” the source confided. “She cried tears of joy when she found out. She’s always dreamed of having a family of her own and can’t wait for this next chapter.” The fact that the sisters-in-law will be having kids at the same time “is the icing on the cake,” added the source. “Everyone feels so blessed.”

According to the so-called “source,” Diaz and Benji would soon welcome “a little boy” and had been “walking on air” since they received the good news. “Cameron has had to pinch herself several times. She’s overjoyed.” In the meantime, Richie was “already starting to show, so Cameron has been helping her pick out cute maternity clothes as well as all the necessary items moms need, like a diaper bag and bassinet.” There is no truth to this story.

Nicole Richie was not pregnant last year, nor did she welcome a new baby to the family. Likewise, Cameron Diaz also did not adopt a baby boy in 2019. At the beginning of this year, she and husband Benji announced that the two were celebrating the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden, though they did not specify whether they adopted the baby or used a surrogate. Though a great deal of planning for baby Raddix more than likely took place in 2019, the tabloid’s claim that Diaz would soon welcome an adopted baby boy was a bit off the mark, which is why Gossip Cop rates this story as false.

This is far from the first time this outlet in particular has gotten the story so wrong, particularly when it comes to Richie. Just last month, the outlet’s Australian branch reported that Richie and Joel were heading for a divorce over her new TV show. A source for the magazine claimed Joel was frustrated about being left to take care of the kids while Richie filmed her new show. On the contrary, Gossip Cop found plenty of evidence that Joel was every bit a supportive husband to his wife’s endeavors. A source close to the couple also denied the allegations when we reached out to them.