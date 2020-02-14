Nicole Richie Has ‘Baby Fever’ Now That Cameron Diaz Has Welcomed A Child?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Nicole Richie eager to have another baby after seeing sister-in-law Cameron Diaz welcome her first child? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can confirm the story is fabricated.

Richie shares a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son with her husband Joel Madden, but according to Life & Style, she wants another baby after meeting Diaz’s 1-month-old daughter, who she shares with Benji Madden. A supposed source tells the magazine, “Having been over to Cameron’s place to help out with the baby, she forget how amazing it is to be a new mom and has become all broody.”

The alleged tipster goes on to say that Richie’s husband “is on the fence” when it comes to having more children. “He thinks two is more than enough,” says the seemingly phony source.

The tabloid’s story was invented to capitalize on the news that Diaz had her first child. Her sister-in-law doesn’t suddenly want one as well. In fact, Richie said in a SiriusXM interview a few years ago that seeing a friend’s newborn had the opposite effect on her. “I held my friend’s baby, and the head was wobbling around,” she said. “And I remembered what it was like. ‘Oh, I have to watch this kid that I’m holding. I have to watch its neck!’ And I gave it back to my friend, I was like, ‘Take this baby!’ I am not in the right head space to be taking care of a baby right now!'”

One year later, Richie reaffirmed her stance in a separate interview. When asked if she planned to expand her family, the fashion designer told E! News, “I am not planning on any more, but you never know. I don’t wanna say I don’t want them and then they come and I feel bad.” More kids haven’t come since that interview and there’s no indication she wants them now just because Diaz had one. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the former reality star, who tells us Life & Style’s story is made up. Richie is very content with two kids.

