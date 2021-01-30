Nicole Poturalski Pregnant With Brad Pitt’s Love Child?

Brad Pitt briefly dated model Nicole Poturalski over the summer but broke things off by October. One tabloid now claims that she’s pregnant with his baby. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Star, “those who spotted Nicole Poturalski out and about in Germany” would think “she might have some unfinished business with her summer love." The model “looked to be sporting a small baby bump,” which means Pitt could be the father to a love child. “Nicole looks like she could be at the start of her second trimester,” an insider said, “there’s been buzz that she’s carrying Brad’s baby."
Pitt is reportedly denying this chain of events, and “he says there’s no way he could be the father." Poturalski is still married to Roland Mary, so he would be a logical candidate as well. Should Poturalski actually be carrying his child, a source says that the Meet Joe Black star would “without a doubt” play an active role as a father. The article concludes by saying that “until he hears otherwise from Nicole” about being the baby’s father, “there’s no need to panic or even think about it at all.”
Gossip Cop resents the tabloid practice of studying women's bodies to see if they're gaining weight or not. Since the photos are the driving force behind this entire narrative however, we may as well take a look and see what's going on. The tabloid published a photo of Poturalski “[sporting] a rounder midsection” from Germany. It was posted to her Instagram page, so you can judge for yourself if you think it’s a noticeable enough bump to write a story about.
Her midsection is completely covered by her winter coat. In a more recent photo, you can get a clearer view of the potential bump.
Gossip Cop doesn’t think she looks noticeably pregnant at all. As the tabloid itself pointed out, Poturalski is currently married so there’s no reason to think the baby would even be Pitt’s. It’s possible that Poturalski is pregnant — we’ll have to wait nine months and see what happens — but it looks like this tabloid just picked a photo obscuring her stomach and ran out of control with a pregnancy story.
Back in October, Star ran a story claiming that Katharine McPhee was pregnant. Later that week, the pregnancy was actually confirmed. That being said, the tabloid later said Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant, and that ended up being totally false. The same goes for its pregnancy stories about Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani.
Each of these stories looked exactly like this one: The tabloid said a star had a “baby bump” to drum up magazine sales. This magazine has as much evidence of pregnancy as anyone who looks at these photos does. She doesn’t look noticeably pregnant to Gossip Cop, so we’re busting the story.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
