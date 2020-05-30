Nicole Kidman's Ankle Injury Could 'Cripple Career?

The supposed "source" purported that the actress was trying to “keep quiet” about the accident but Kidman and Urban “were terrified at how much damage it may have done. They didn’t want anyone to know until it had been treated properly by a top orthopedist.” The outlet contended while Kidman said nothing about the injury, Urban used the time to look for the best doctors for his wife. However, when Kidman was seen supporting her husband earlier this month at the Tennessee Drive-In, fans were concerned for the actress’ well-being.