Nicole Kidman's Ankle Injury Could 'Cripple Career?

Is Nicole Kidman’s career in jeopardy? A recent article in a tabloid claims the actress’ latest injury could be more than just physically damaging. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the National Enquirer, Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, and friends of the Australian actress are worried that her injury could cost her a career in film. The actress injured her ankle while running two months ago, and the magazine alleges this could hurt Kidman’s career, as well as her ankle. “It was a pretty awful break. Both Keith and Nicole are doing everything they can ensure it heals properly and give her a chance to be a leading lady again,” a so-called source told the outlet.
The supposed "source" purported that the actress was trying to “keep quiet” about the accident but Kidman and Urban “were terrified at how much damage it may have done. They didn’t want anyone to know until it had been treated properly by a top orthopedist.” The outlet contended while Kidman said nothing about the injury, Urban used the time to look for the best doctors for his wife. However, when Kidman was seen supporting her husband earlier this month at the Tennessee Drive-In, fans were concerned for the actress’ well-being.
A doctor, who has not treated Kidman nor is associated with her, tells the publication that a full recovery may not be likely. “Ankle injuries are common. But if it’s a hairline fracture, she would have long-term problems,” the doctor says. Meanwhile, unnamed sources assert Urban was “waiting on Kidman’s hand and foot.” “Keith is treating Nicole like a precious china doll. They both know her whole career is on the line,” the alleged insider concluded.
The only piece of truth to the story is that Kidman did hurt her ankle. The rest of the story is as bogus as it is ridiculous. Kidman's career is not in jeopardy because she broke her ankle, she's not a racehorse. Urban spoke about his wife’s recovery during an interview with CNN and stated the actress has been in good spirits during her recuperation. Additionally, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Kidman who confirmed the article wads untrue. This also wouldn’t be the first time the Enquirer was wrong when it comes to reporting on the actress.
For example, earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted the paper for falsely claiming Naomi Watts was begging Nicole Kidman to help save her career. The outlet maintained Watts was “frantic” and was “scrambling” to get Kidman to save her “flagging” career. This, however, was fabricated. Not only was Watts still getting roles, but Gossip Cop also checked in with a source close to the situation who assured us the story was false.
Just a few weeks ago, Gossip Cop debunked the Enquirer again for incorrectly stating Kidman wanted her kids to be stars. A supposed source told the publication Kidman was using all of her “contacts” to pave the way for daughters to become stars. Both daughter's have appeared on episodes of Kidman's hit show, Pretty Little Lies, but that doesn't mean she's desperate for them to be stars. Gossip Cop reached out to Kidman’s rep who confirmed the story was false.
