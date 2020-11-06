Nicole Kidman Worries About Keith Urban Relapse?

Like many celebrities, Keith Urban is very open about his sobriety journey. The country star was heavily addicted to cocaine and stopped using it years ago. However, last year, a tabloid suggested that Nicole Kidman was worried her husband wouldn’t be able to withstand temptation during his time in “Sin City.” Gossip Cop looked into the report when it came out. Here is a look back on the story and if Kidman’s fears were justified.
Last November, OK! claimed that Kidman was looking for ways to ensure Urban’s sobriety remained intact as he prepared for his Las Vegas residency. An insider stated that temptation was “everywhere” in Vegas and Kidman had seen him relapse before, so she was aware “it could happen again” in Vegas. "She's urged him to turn down the residency offer, but Keith told her she was being ridiculous,” the source continued.
The outlet further revealed the spouses' disagreement over Urban’s residency didn’t end there. The unnamed source added that the singer felt like Nicole “didn’t trust him” any more. "In Nicole's eyes,” the insider disclosed, “he's an addict and always will be. Nobody would be surprised if she accompanied him to every show or paid a sober coach to keep an eye on him. She's taking this seriously."
Gossip Cop corrected the phony story when it came out, and our false verdict hasn’t changed. We ran the story by a more trusted source, a spokesperson for the actress, who assured us there was no truth to the publication’s narrative. As we stated, Keith Urban has been very honest about his sobriety. The singer did have a relapse in 2006 but has since remained clean. Urban has credited Nicole Kidman for her undying support and the reason why he was able to stay sober. In 2013, Kidman shared with Vanity Fair:
I’ve learned an enormous amount from having a relationship with someone who is in recovery. I’m more than willing to walk it with him.
Simply put, the Big Little Lies star has been there for her husband through thick and thin. The notion the actress was “worried” about Urban was bogus. Additionally, the tabloids are constantly alleging that Kidman and Urban’s marriage is in crisis.
For example, three years ago, Gossip Cop busted OK! for purporting that Kidman didn't trust Urban to be alone. Last April, the same magazine claimed that Kidman and Urban were faking a happy marriage. It’s obvious these tabloids are against successful relationships among celebrities. But there is no excuse for these unreliable outlets to continue to create degrading narratives. Gossip Cop will continue to expose these bogus and false stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.